DANBURY — LyondellBasell extended an offer to assist with the city’s project needs as the chemical industry company plans for its annual outreach program.
Every year, LyondellBasell aids municipalities by completing various projects, and representatives asked Danbury if the city needed help with any projects, said Mayor Sue Powell.
Ballpark restrooms are at the top of the request list from council following Thursday night's meeting.
“We would send in a couple of projects, and their board would review it,” Powell said. “This project is looking to repair items in the community and revitalize it. We spoke of the gazebo needing a facelift. It's in the park. I also suggested a project at the ballpark for the bleachers getting covered to protect people from foul balls and such. We have also talked to them about helping with the renovations on the bathroom at the ballpark.”
LyondellBasell expressed interest in the ballpark bathrooms project, she said.
“If a project can be done in a day versus when they get time, it will be a big help,” Powell said. “The city will not have to pay any funds for the work they will be offering to do, although the city already bought material for the bathroom work, and that material will be used for this.”
The company reached out in July for a list of projects, which prompted council discussion. After submitting its proposal, council will await LyondellBasell’s approval, Powell said.
“We were supposed to get back with them on a couple of projects they might help us with,” Powell said. “Typically, their projects include earth projects like planting trees or working on parks and stuff like that, some painting, and they do some carpentry work.”
In other business, council approved more than $14,000 to fix the AC unit at the community center. Money from the Community Center Fund will pay for the repairs, which will include a new outside condenser and coil, Powell said.
“We had three different bids to replace two AC units at the community center, and the council agreed to accept the bid from Melvins Mechanical LLC,” the mayor said.
