ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s new driver’s license office is one step closer to welcoming residents to shorter wait times after construction began this week.
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen called securing the funding for the new office one of his biggest accomplishments as a leader.
“One of my proudest achievements of the legislative session was securing the funding for this driver license office, and I have been working with the state and local authorities to get it up and running as quickly as possible,” Bonnen said in a statement.
Texas Legislature dedicated $210 million last year to shorten the wait time for residents, a constant issue at the current location on Velasco Street.
Before COVID-19 temporarily closed the office, residents would often begin lining up at 6 a.m. to get in as soon as the office opened or drive more than an hour to another location.
Another $8 million will help build three more driver license offices in Texas, with one in Angleton, according to Bonnen’s website.
The state budget goes into effect Sept. 1, so many specifics of the new office will not be determined until then.
“I believe it will provide some long-awaited relief for the citizens of our community who have been rightfully frustrated with the long wait times and lack of customer service they’ve faced in the past,” Bonnen said in the statement.
Construction is underway at 757 Anchor Road, near Angleton Christian School, Bonnen’s Press Secretary Cait Meisenheimer said.
The building is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, Meisenheimer said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
