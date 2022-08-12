Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department Secretary Treasurer Marcus Rabren presents the “coffin boxes” on the top of the department’s newest fire engine after the department received it in July 2020. The boxes provide extra storage for the firefighters to bring on calls.
Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department had two pumper trucks in 1953.
Contributed photo
Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department Secretary Treasurer Marcus Rabren presents the “coffin boxes” on the top of the department’s newest fire engine after the department received it in July 2020. The boxes provide extra storage for the firefighters to bring on calls.
BRAZORIA — Marcus Rabren is pulling out all the photo albums from their protective display case at the firehouse. He wants everyone who stops by Saturday to see Brazoria’s 75 years of volunteer firefighting history as the department celebrates with free food and a fire-training demonstration.
Rabren joined the Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department 42 years ago, serving as its chief from 1993-97 and again from 1998 to 2011. Now he’s the secretary/treasurer and historian, and he’s a fierce advocate of volunteer firefighters. He’s also a recruiter.
“We need volunteers so badly,” he said Wednesday.
Looking at the old photo albums, he recalled that the department was organized in April 1947 with 21 members. That’s three more people than are on the call-out roster now.
Brazoria VFD Assistant Chief Scott Parker said the goal of Saturday’s open house is to draw attention to this community resource.
“We’ll have the apparatus out for the kids and adults to see what our equipment looks like and a live fire demonstration,” he said.
Sweeny Fire Chief Roger Barton was at the Brazoria station Wednesday morning to drop off the trailer containing training props. Sweeny has a new fire training field where the trailer and props are stored. Barton said the props allow firefighters to learn how to fight specific, common fires. On the trailer are five props: a car, a gas meter, a propane tank, a Christmas tree and a commercial fire extinguisher.
The trailer was purchased by the Brazoria County Emergency Services District 2.
“This is our first event since COVID,” Brazoria Fire Chief Duane Stahl said. “I’m hoping for a good crowd. We’re going to have a truck for the kids to spray a little water.”
The 75th anniversary celebration will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 1, 202 N. Brooks St. Hamburgers and sausage-on-a-stick will be served. Raffles for guns and gift cards will be sold for $10 each or six for $50. The drawing will be held Saturday afternoon. The public is invited to watch live fire training demonstrations and see all the department’s fire apparatus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.