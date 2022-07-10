ANGLETON — Residents can expect upcoming traffic issues as the Texas Department of Transportation looks to begin an overpass project.
Construction will begin at CR 220 on Monday and it is anticipated to last 38 days, according to the Transportation Department.
“West access (airport side) will be worked as quickly as possible, will never be fully closed, and will have flaggers directing traffic while it is compressed to one lane at a time,” according to a transportation department statement.
Traffic to and from the airport is expected to be affected because of the overpass closure starting Monday, the transportation department said.
It appears the transportation department is just replacing approaches to the bridge at the overpass, so access to Highway 288 from CR 220 should still be there, Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
“The only thing is disruptions to the crossover, and I have a feeling they will keep that open in the meantime,” Hanks said. “Other than some inconvenience from traffic control, I don’t think it will be too disruptive for Brazoria County.”
With the east-side access to the bridge closed, a detour route will take northbound travelers to exit Highway 35 to make a U-Turn and then exit CR 220 to head to the airport, according to the transportation department.
“Improvements to those portions of asphalt relative to the east and west sides at the overpass at CR 220 include asphalt replaced with concrete and they will upgrade the guardrail on the overpass to current standards,” the transportation department said.
Once the east side is complete, work on the west side will begin, according to the transportation department.
Work is expected to take place on the weekends and at night because of construction and the department is aware of the vital services provided via the airport their desire is to complete this project safely and efficiently, according to the department.
“This was a need,” Hanks said. “As far as a life cycle cost that’s switching from asphalt to concrete, it should be a longer-term solution to those approaches there.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
