FREEPORT — Many of the corrective measures called for in a new consent agreement between Freeport LNG and a federal agency already are underway, the company said in announcing the pact Wednesday.
The consent agreement with the federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration follows an explosion and fire June 8 at the Freeport LNG liquefaction facility on Quintana island. Meeting the requirements spelled out in the agreement will allow the company to resume liquefactions operations, a statement from the company says.
Freeport LNG’s news release did not spell out which corrective measures would be necessary to resume operations, and attempts to obtain a copy of the agreement from the federal agency were unsuccessful Wednesday. Freeport LNG Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said the company would have no comment beyond the news release.
“In addition to the repair and replacement of Freeport LNG’s physical infrastructure that was damaged in the incident, and as part of the corrective measures under the consent agreement, the company is evaluating and advancing initiatives related to training, process safety management, operations and maintenance procedure improvements, and facility inspections,” the release states.
Freeport LNG still plans to resume operations in October, and believes corrective measures are necessary to enable the delivery of approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of LNG, enough to support its existing long-term customer agreements, the release states.
The consent agreement follows a Proposed Safety Order sent to the company June 30 by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration. In the notice, the agency laid out a list of what would be expected from Freeport LNG before returning to operations. They included:
Hire an independent third party to evaluate and assess correction measures within 30 days;
Complete a root cause failure analysis within 60 days that contains all factors contributing to the explosion and any lessons learned;
Schedule an inspection that assesses all piping, pipe supports, steel pipe racks, cables and cable trays, valves, instruments, fire and gas detection and fire suppression systems;
Have the third party look over the operating procedures within 30 days and submit an evaluation of the LNG storage tanks;
Have the third party review control system procedures within 30 days;
Assess personnel qualifications and training, including training programs for all operations, maintenance and supervisory personnel, within 60 days;
Create a remedial work plan to include evaluations of operating procedures, testing and inspecting procedures of the control system within 30 days;
Send monthly reports to include an analysis of all available data and the progress of actions being undertaken.
After evaluating the initial preliminary findings of fact and considering the hazardous nature of the product, the temperature and pressure conditions required by the process resulted in these actions, according to the notice.
If corrective measures are not met, it could risk public safety, property or the environment, the notice said.
While the agency has not announced a root cause for the explosion and subsequent fire, it points to the failure of an overpressurized valve in a pipe rack near the site’s storage tanks as triggering the event.
