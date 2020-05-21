ANGLETON — A man avoided injury in a train crash by exiting the tractor-trailer he was driving after impact, officials say.
The tractor-trailer drove past a signal at a railroad crossing on the 900 block of South Front Street at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in a collision with a Union Pacific train coming from Freeport, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said. The impact pushed the truck a short distance down the track, resulting in a small fire, he said.
“The driver was issued a citation for disregarding the signal at the railroad crossing,” DeLosSantos said.
As the collision was happening, the driver was able to escape from the vehicle in time to avoid injuries, DeLosSantos said.
“Surprisingly there were no injuries, and the driver was inside the truck when it got hit, and as the train hit the truck, somehow he opened up the door and got out,” DeLosSantos said.
The Angleton Fire Department extinguished the small fire in the truck, DeLosSantos said.
“Now it’s all cleaned up,” he said. “Police cleared the scene at 10:41 a.m. and now trains are back in order.”
The train was slow-moving, so there was minor damage to the front of the locomotive, DeLosSantoss said.
“No hazardous materials were released during this incident,” DeLosSantoss said. “The truck was towing asphalt so I believe some asphalt fell onto the gravel, but it’s just asphalt.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.