FREEPORT — Friends and family of the late Nat Hickey and Edmeryl Williams gathered at the RiverPlace to have a celebration of life for the two community members who had long been responsible for trying to preserve the history of Freeport.
Both died late last month, Hickey on Memorial Day and Williams two days earlier on May 28.
“This is kind of an opportunity for folks to come and tell stories and celebrate a little bit bigger than the service was so that more people get that opportunity,” Freeport Historical Museum Director LeAnn Strahan said.
The plan was for a casual gathering, with food from Swamp Shack and open tables where people could share memories and history, which was something Hickey and Williams both would have encouraged as members of the Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Boards.
“When I came to Freeport, one of the very first people I met was Nat, who opened my eyes to the history in the area. We quickly got involved with our Historical Board, which transformed into not just a Historical Board, but the Main Street Advisory Board, which Edmeryl was very much a strong member of,” said Wade Dillon, coordinator of the Freeport Historical Museum and Visitors Center. “Both Nat and Edmeryl were pivotal to making sure that every aspect of Freeport history was remembered and recognized.”
He recalled the last time he had seen Williams at the Main Street Advisory Board’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown Freeport.
“I remember seeing Ms. Edmeryl in the Memorial Park, sat down by herself and I went, ‘I’m not going to let her sit down by herself. I’m going to go say hi.'’’ I sat down with her and we had a great conversation. She always had a smile on her face and she was extremely proud that the event was a success.”
Historical Board member Margaret McMahan spoke about getting to know Williams early in her life.
“I first met Edmeryl in 1971 when she and I became members of the very first ever Brazosport High School Shipmates Drill Team," McMahan said. "And even back then, from my very limited teenage perspective, it was obvious that Edmeryl had a values system and a spiritual maturity that was extremely elevated for someone that was a teenager. …
“She was committed and devoted to absolutely everything in which she became involved.”
Pauline Williams Burton, Edmeryl’s sister, spoke to her sister’s nature.
“Meryl was gentle, quiet and she was dedicated, like you said," Burton said to McMahan. "She took everything she did very seriously — her love for the Lord, for her work, for the people around her.”
Hickey had been Freeport’s Property Manager until two years ago, and people recalled his unique abilities on the job.
Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley got to know Hickey through his work and expressed an admiration for his deep knowledge of the city and his organizational skills that kept decades’ worth of documents and research in order that aren’t available digitally.
“He went back and documented a lot of things — citywide, the legal side of it as well — you can’t find googling or calling someone on the phone,” Motley said.
He compared Hickey's research on Freeport property to a study of genealogy.
“He left everything indexed as well,” Strahan said.
“He applied the Dewey Decimal System to a job at Dow that he had to catalog stuff,” Motley said, noting many people may be too young to recognize the long-used library system that utilized the card catalogue.
It was also hard to separate his memory of Hickey from that of his wife, Rosemary, who passed away in 2008, Motley said.
“They’re a testament to a good couple that weathered marriage very well,” Motley said. “That’s what stood out to me in the beginning years, is him and his wife were always together.”
Hickey, who died at age 99, was just 6 years old when Freeport incorporated.
“I would say he knew the history, because he lived it,” Freeport Special Projects Coordinator Laura Cramer said.
“I will miss them both deeply,” Dillon said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.