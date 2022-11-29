RICHWOOD — Richwood residents in the Oakwood Shores neighborhood now have one set of numbers to abide by when it comes to building in their sidelots.
After hearing a number of comments in their public hearing, the city council decided to adopt an ordinance that would change their single family rural residential zoning district to match those of the Oakwood Shores Homeowners Association requirements.
Whereas originally property owners were told they could build within 25-feet of the property line by the city and 15 by the HOA, that number is now at 15-feet for both.
For those who live on Bastrop Bayou with smaller lots, that distance is now seven and one-half feet from the line.
The ordinance lists the side-lot setbacks as “10 percent of lot width, not to exceed 15 or 25 feet for all other lots.”
The changes apply to the R-4 residential district for the planned community, which makes up the development.
“The provisions were originally for all the lots to be the same size. Well, inevitably they’re not. We’ve got some that are smaller, narrower— in a cul de sac they’re wider in the front and narrower in the rear,” Richwood City Manager Eric Foerster said. “The original setbacks out there by the plat were 15 feet for accessory buildings. The HOA published 15 feet, but the city ordinance was actually 25 feet.”
He said the adjustment was made to eliminate confusion for homeowners. The changes went into effect last Monday.
“This was the fourth meeting on this and I’ve seen in excess of 20 different iterations of this proposed change,” Foerster said. “It’s a common sense adjustment, if you will.”
The motion carried by a three-to-two vote.
In other business, the city discussed a handful of infrastructure projects, covering the city’s water, roads and sidewalks.
The city council unanimously passed a task order to engineers Strand Associates for $48,000 toward the North Water Plant Project. The plant has been a work in progress and was headed in the right direction, Foerster said.
However, obstacles outside of the city’s control have set back the project’s process.
The biggest issue causing the project to stretch was said to be securing parts, including pipework valves.
The slowdown of the important machinery was blamed on longstanding supply chain issues. None of the items are expected to arrive until June or July, forcing the city to halt its operations.
The $48,000 is for “liquid damages” against issues out of the control of the contractors and extend the project out for one more year so that crews can pick up when the items are in hand. As of now, the project is still under budget.
“There has to be testing and there have to be protocols followed and we don’t have to take table expertise to do that, so we have to have an engineering company follow that along and follow the appropriate paperwork,” Foerster said.
The new plant is slated to improve water pressure throughout the city by increasing the efficiency of how the water is distributed, something the city is hoping to bolster.
The plant improvements go hand-in-hand with the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that was approved to allow Foerster to continue with the application process. The project chosen is a generator for Well No. 6, as well as lift stations No. 3 and No. 4.
The money is pre-approved after certain conditions are met, including the submission of applications processed by the General Land Office.
“What they do is they provide us backup power anytime we fall off the grid,” Foerster said.
Keeping the city’s water system pressurized is a top priority. If the pressure gets below 20 PSI anywhere in the system, a boil water notice must be issued to city residents.
It is easier to plan for the worst and have a redundant system to go through, to keep it running, Foerster said.
“It’s very difficult because you have to read several different water towers and you have to take a guesstimate on what you’re going to use that day,” he said.
Like other area municipalities, Richwood has received a price increase from the Brazoria Water Authority.
The city currently is under a pay-or-take contract, where they pay a preset amount for up to a prearranged amount of water. If the city does not use the full amount of water under the contract, they still pay for the full amount. If they go over, they have to pay a surcharge.
“The city’s blended system has their water coming from several different sources that blend the water,” Foerster said. “We try to blend in the summer and try to blend more well water because that’s ours, we pay for that as BWA, try to take the right amount, so we are just having trouble getting that percentage of that ratio down because it’s not automated.”
He is optimistic that the north water plant will provide additional pumping power that council thinks will reduce overages from the Brazosport Water Authority.
“Let us wait and see until we get the north water plant online and get some data and some hard-to-pass data in our system, in real-life conditions, see what that does,” Foerster said. “And we think that’s going to help us meet that goal.”
