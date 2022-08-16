ANGLETON — A Houston man is charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly woman to whom he is related last month at her Alvin-area home, court documents show.
A Brazoria County grand jury returned an indictment on the charge earlier this month against Melvin Antonio Romero, 41, in connection with the incident reported July 6. Deputies arrested him eight days later, and he has been in the Brazoria County jail since in lieu of a $400,000 bond.
A man who lives in the woman’s Alvin home called police after he and his brother returned to find the woman hiding behind a vehicle in the driveway, court documents state. The woman told them Romero sneaked up behind her while she was getting medications from her bedroom, threw her on the bed and assaulted her, the man told investigators.
The woman appeared distraught and cried while telling the man what happened, he said, and she went to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Pearland with high blood pressure. A deputy accompanied the woman and took a statement; the woman said she managed to flee after kicking Romero in the groin and ran to her neighbor’s house and the neighbors called 911, court documents show.
The woman underwent a rape test at the hospital, which showed signs of trauma, the report states.
Romero denied at the scene any involvement in the sexual assault and was released, the investigator’s affidavit states. The investigator unsuccessfully attempted to contact Romero for a follow-up interview, but when contacting the mother of his 1-month-old child, the woman said she believed Romero to be a flight risk and making arrangements to flee to El Salvador.
Romero also is being held on two warrants from Harris County for burglary of a building charges, online records show.
In another case heard by a grand jury, A 39-year-old Clute man is accused of holding a gun to his wife’s head at their home, documents state.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at 7:35 p.m. June 21 from a home in the 100 block of Cannon Street, where Groucho Ray Phillips told officers he had been assaulted by his 33-year-old wife, Officer Cole Mezzino’s affidavit states. Phillips calmly told him he and his wife had been in a physical altercation and the woman hit him in the face, then retrieved a gun in the home, according to the document.
Phillips managed to take the gun away from her, and she left the house, he told Mezzino.
When assisting officers separately spoke with the wife and her 15-year-old daughter, however, they told identical stories that painted Phillips as the aggressor. According to the woman and daughter, Phillips retrieved the handgun and pointed it at his wife’s head while pinning her against the wall, Mezzino’s affidavit states.
The wife and daughter said after the woman broke away, Phillips pointed the gun at his wife a second time, the court document states.
Phillips posted bond of an unknown amount June 9 and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on the second-degree aggravated assault charge on Oct. 11 in 149th District court, according to online records..
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.