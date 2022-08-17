SWEENY
Few things can be as disorienting as being a freshman. Making the leap to high school can make even the most confident souls wonder just what it is they’re doing.
Fortunately for Sweeny students, their teachers, administrators and upperclassmen were on hand to make that transition a little less like having a bucket of cold water dropped on them. With introductions in the school cafeteria, the faculty introduced themselves to the latest crop of incoming kids, as well as their parents, some of whom were also new to the school.
Rachel Schroeter is the parent of an incoming freshman and sixth grader.
“I’m being thrown into two new campuses all at once,” Schroeter said. “I told him that I would tag along, but not embarrass him, but I wanted to listen because as a parent of a boy, they don’t tend to absorb all the information.”
Superintendent Daniel Fuller also introduced himself. Fuller has been with the district since April and this marked the first time he’d started a new academic year at the school. He spoke about the excitement that was to come as a fellow newcomer.
“My family feels so blessed to be part of a community like Sweeny,” he said to the crowd before they dispersed to tour the facility. “We’ve felt more at home in Sweeny than I have in any community we’ve ever lived in. That’s accolades to you out there.”
Current students showed the freshmen around to acclimate them, winding through the hallways to the library, common area, offices and the Computer Technology Education area, among others. Kamrynn Moore is an upcoming senior and secretary of the National Honors Society. She was leading a group through the ins and outs of the school library.
“I know how confused I was the first time. I actually missed my freshman orientation, so whenever I got to school, I was so confused. I did not have a clue what was going on, so I know it’s very important to figure out what you’re doing on a new campus before you come here,” Moore said.
Assistant Principal Matthew Way was standing outside the office, offering students tips on the school’s procedures.
“If you need anything, if you have concerns, if you need to have a conversation, please come to me. Don’t be afraid to come in and have a conversation with me, OK? I want you guys to know that. We are here for you,” Way said.
It was one of the ways Fish Camp wasn’t just an orientation to go over the student handbook or offer teens a look at where they’ll spend the next four years, but a way to invite the new students in and make them part of the school.
“I think this is really helpful,” Counselor Thomas Feathers said. “It’s a totally different atmosphere.” He said that providing the students with a look at what was coming at them could help them succeed, while also letting them know what tools they have at their disposal. “We get to tell them what we’re offering,” he said.
Speaking of things that students have available to them, different groups were signing up students to be part of the school’s extracurricular activities, including the FFA, who were touting the trophy they received from their showing at the state barbecue competition.
“Most people who see this when we go out in the jacket, they always tell people that we’re the most respectful kids, so it does grab people’s attention,” said Madison Hubbard, the school’s FFA secretary and district chaplain.
Principal Tyler Rowlett said it was important to offer the incoming students a look at all of the different options they have so they have a chance to be well-rounded.
STEM subjects are stressed at every level of education now, and Rowlett hoped his students would have the option to apply that knowledge to multiple disciplines, including art, music, broadcasting, robotics, ag and classic shop subjects like woodworking and welding.
“What I’ve learned is, the more kids we can get involved, the better off they are academics-wise, socially, emotionally — just kind of build the whole-around kid,” he said. “We learned the more we can push out there and get all our kids involved, the better off they’re going to be.
“It goes back to being able to facilitate as many options as possible for our kiddos.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.