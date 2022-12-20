ANGLETON — The seniors at Magnolia Acres in Angleton won’t have a blue Christmas thanks to the generosity of a Facts unsung hero and her church youth group.
Thirteen years ago, God put the senior citizens on Margaret Williams’ heart, she said.
“I just found some of them are lonely during the holiday season. And I believe that they just sit and remember how things used to be when their houses were filled with joy, the laughter of little children and the excitement of out-of-town relatives arriving,” Williams said. “And then time has passed so quickly. All they have left are memories, and they sit and wait for the knock on the door to have somebody say ‘Merry Christmas.’”
Williams felt there was a need, and it was her job to fill it. That’s when she started providing Christmas for the seniors at Magnolia Acres, she said.
Not only does Williams organize the gifts and food for a Christmas party for the residents, she also spends time decorating the community room and outside the offices at Magnolia Acres.
“I didn’t know anybody that lived here. I just knew years ago my mother would come see someone that lived here, but that’s how I knew where it was located,” Williams said.
After recently finding a new church home with Life Foursquare Church of Angleton, Williams enlisted the help of the church’s junior high youth pastor, Rhayne Cassatt, who has been leading the youth in volunteer initiatives for 14 years.
COVID hindered some of their outreach efforts, but the youth group adopted the seniors of Magnolia Acres and have come once a month since September to engage with them, Cassatt said.
“It’s really important for our kids to get out in the community and serve … and so we wanted to be able to go somewhere where kids interact with the people they’re serving,” she said.
When she heard of Williams’ outreach efforts, Cassatt knew partnering with her would be a great way to teach the church youth and help the seniors at the same time.
No one is left out of the giving. Those who are not practicing Christians and those who did not attend still received non-denominational gifts.
When Williams started out, it took a while for her to figure out the best way to get the gifts to the residents.
The first year was a disaster, she said, because they piled all the gifts on one table and had to sift through them each time a resident came up to receive their present. Eventually, she realized lining them up and down the hallway with each apartment number and name on the label was the best way, she said.
Williams used to host bake sales to help cover the costs of each resident, but now church members and families each take a resident’s name and fulfills a wish list of three items from each resident.
It’s a surprise what they ask for. Most request household necessities like laundry soap or toilet paper, Williams said.
“Last year, a lady wanted sheets for her double bed. And she put, ‘I would like sheets that are double and they don’t have to be new, they can be used,’” Williams said, recalling the wish list. “That got to me, so she got two sets of new sheets. But they ask for simple things, things that we take for granted — dishwashing liquid, laundry supplies, coins for the laundromat, pajamas or house shoes.”
Magnolia Acres Property Manager Marisol Macedo said the residents were feeling very isolated during COVID. The seniors are the demographic the pandemic hit the most, not only with getting sick, but also socially, she said.
“It means a lot to the elderly people,” resident Bessie Boone said. “A lot of people don’t have anyone out here or family, and the church is so good to us. Mrs. Margaret does a wonderful job of all she does for us and it’s so beautiful out here.”
Resident Julie Faulk said Williams’ work blesses them every year, and resident Betty Smith enjoys getting back out so much she didn’t ask for anything on her wish list. Smith knows she will be happy with whatever she gets. She won’t open her gift until Christmas Eve, she said.
Williams, who is 70, said she’s actually older than some of the people she serves but she will continue doing the work until God tells her to stop, she said.
“It makes my heart feel complete,” Williams said. “I believe we’re all supposed to serve people. … I believe we should be looking for something somewhere, a project that can in the least little bit help somebody, and when I see the joy on their faces, it’s better than the best Christmas present ever.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.