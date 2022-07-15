LAKE JACKSON — Residents needing information about how best to prepare for a weather emergency, and how government offices are doing the same, can get up to speed Saturday.
Congressman Randy Weber will host a Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Several nonprofit organizations will be present with the mission of ensuring residents know how to connect them with resources before and after a tropical storm or hurricane.
“The expo is going to happen just to give people in Brazoria County a chance to go around, meet with some vendors and get prepared for hurricanes that are going to come when we begin hurricane season,” said Laynee Buckels, Weber’s communications director.
Organizations invited to attend include the National Weather Service, CenterPoint Energy, United Way, U.S. Army Emergency Team and Lake Jackson EMS and Fire. Elected officials participating include Weber, Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez and Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta.
“This is really for the people who haven’t grown up here or gone through a hurricane,” Roznovsky said. “This is a way for those residents to get information and resources.”
After Weber provides an introductory speech at 1 p.m., the non-profits will introduce themselves to the community. Elected officials from the area will also have the chance to speak with residents.
“Preparation, preparation, preparation. That is the No. 1 thing, is people need to be prepared. They need to be aware,” Sebesta said. “Because anytime we get into the situation where we are a potential landfall event for a hurricane, it’s going to get chaotic, and people just need to be prepared.”
Avery White is a reporter at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
