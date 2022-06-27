ANGLETON
Condemnation hearings planned
Angleton City Council has scheduled a public hearing over an ordinance amending the public improvement acceptance land development code.
There will also be a discussion on possible funding to review the original plan for the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant due to the increasing costs of materials and supplies.
Action items will follow condemnation public hearings over properties at 316 W. Rogers St., 320 W. Peach St. and 504 Farrer St.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall at 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Inspired Behavioral Health contract under consideration
Brazoria Count commissioners will discuss business and financial issues related to a contract with Inspired Behavioral Health, including talks in closed session.
There will also be a closed discussion of the economic development agreement and eminent domain litigation concerning property on Kincade Road, also known as CR 894.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Courthouse in Angleton, 111 E. Locust St.
FREEPORT
EDC building maintenance on agenda
Action over maintenance of Economic Development Corp. properties is among the scheduled topics for the next meeting of Freeport City Council.
Council also will discuss the EDC downtown buildings as well as a mural project and approving an enterprise contract proposal.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
JONES CREEK
Improvements to be discussed
The Board of Alderman will have a special session to discuss action on the culverts at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School, as well as the replacement of mulch at the city park playground.
Financial reports for the current and upcoming fiscal years also will be discussed.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
SWEENY
Water infrastructure on agenda
The Sweeny City Council will meet in special session to discuss project progress and the contract company doing work for the city’s water infrastructure.
They will also be discussing applicants for the city manager position, which is being vacated by Reese Cook.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Highway department deals cause special session
West Columbia City Council will have a special session to discuss and consider two Texas Department of Transportation Standard Utility Agreements related to the part of the Highway 36 expansion project that will go through the town.
The agreements are needed for the city to receive more than $9 million in state reimbursements for moving utilities along the highway.
The public is invited to attend over Zoom, with details available at the westcolumbiatx.org website.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Council Chambers, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD expected to approve budget
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will have a public hearing on its proposed budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year at 6 p.m. today.
After the hearing, the board will move into a special meeting during which the budgets are expected to be adopted. Consideration of a homestead exemption is part of the budget approval section of the agenda.
Also during the special meeting, trustees will receive the technology/cyber security report and have a closed session to discuss personnel issues. Any action would take place in open session.
The meeting with be at the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St. in West Columbia.
