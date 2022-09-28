ANGLETON — Ascend Performance Material’s seven-year abatement was approved to renovate and modernize their building and plans on spending over $100 million in the county.
Ascend Operations Director Scott Van Wagner and President of Economics Consumer Services Eric Geisler addressed the commissioners court Tuesday morning, laying out the abatement plans for the decades-old building.
“The tax abatement will be for our modernization project which is roughly $160 million that we’re getting ready to spend beginning next year through 2024,” Van Wagner said. “This project aims to modernize assets and improve our environmental footprint at the site.”
Ascend will invest about $130 million and retain about 500 employees in Brazoria County. The project will bring in 100 construction jobs at the start of construction, 400 construction jobs at the peak of construction, and finish with 100 construction jobs, Van Wagner said.
Right now, Ascend has over 300 permit on-site contractors, Geisler said.
“This is not creating any additional new jobs; it’s utilizing additional contractor work from a construction standpoint,” Geisler said. “But, it’s securing the jobs we already have at our site. This is an industry right now that can go to other states and other parts of the world. Being a part of Brazoria County is where we would like to be. On the Gulf Coast is a strategic location for us and important for our value chain to be here.”
The seven-year, 100 percent abatement for the property on Chocolate Bayou off of FM 2917 is a good investment in the county, said Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta.
“It’s important because they have a facility that is 50 years old. They can go in and upgrade this facility for population controls,” Sebesta said. “They are going to make the plant more efficient, so they can better handle their product as well as they have for smaller companies out there that take their product.”
Commissioner David Linder recognized the importance of industry work
“I want to put effort into educating our community about how important it is to support industries,” Linder said. “I think in our community going through a recession, we’re the last to go into it and the first to come out because of our industries.”
Ascend performance materials products range from cable ties to sporting goods and car parts, Van Wagner said.
The project will be more efficient with the materials they produce and the 500 to 1,000 jobs they have out there, Sebesta said.
. “Many control rooms and equipment are at the end of their life,” Van Wagner said.”This tax abatement will allow us to modernize and secure the jobs we have on our site for our company and the others sitting on our site.”
Project construction details include adding, upgrading and replacing, and modernizing a lot of the equipment to be competitive in the industry,Van Wagner said.
“This is needed, otherwise, over time, they won’t be competitive, and it’ll get shut down,” Geisler said. “We asked for an abatement to save direct jobs and the jobs associated with the other companies located on their property and the full-time contractors there.”
It’s going to have a significant economic impact on the county, Geisler said.
“At the end of the day, that is money we’re going to be reinvesting in additional capital outside of these projects that will help us to continue to expand and create jobs for our site,” Van Wagner said. ”That’s how we intend on using that money.”
