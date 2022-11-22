ANGLETON — Brazoria County properties are getting facelifts, upgrades and new construction, and the beneficiaries of the efforts are those who qualify for affordable housing.
On Nov. 14, the Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of the newest Angleton apartment complex.
Stedman Grigsby, managing director of development at Brownstone Group, was on-site for the ribbon-cutting of the new Angleton Village at 1705 E. Henderson Road.
“Brazoria County is definitely growing. Angleton has a stable community and has a lot to offer,” Grigsby said. “We just knew that was a place that we could go and build a development.”
The GLO worked on nine projects, scattered throughout seven cities in Brazoria County, and spent more than $71 million on developments. The cities where properties received grants were Alvin, Angleton, Danbury, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Angleton Village, which cost $11.5 million, received one of the largest Community Development Block Grant awards through the GLO. There are 108 units in the building with 76 units designated for low-to-moderate-income residents. It is one of two projects in Brazoria County that were new construction; the others were renovation to existing properties.
The other new construction was an $18.6 million work at the Villas at Lake Jackson.
Three of the nine total projects are in Angleton, including the rehabilitations of Northside Plaza Apartments and Orchard Park Apartments.
The money went toward 846 new or rebuilt homes. Of those, 659 are affordable units dedicated to low- to moderate-income residents, which are commonly senior citizens on fixed incomes or those considered working-class families, said Brittany Eck, director of communications with Texas General Land Office.
Eck witnesses the progress of each project through a three-stage process.
The first phase has minor repairs; the second is a 30-day stage for properties that need a full reconstruction; and the final stage is set for the construction of new properties.
The GLO has awarded $588 million in CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to rehabilitate, reconstruct and construct 82 multifamily rental housing that received damage during a natural disaster.
“In total, 5,989 rental homes are being rebuilt or newly constructed to replenish affordable workforce housing,” Eck said. “Of the multifamily affordable housing units being rebuilt by the GLO, nearly 80 percent are guaranteed to house low-to-moderate-income residents for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.”
In this program, applicants for the funding are required to designate at least 51 percent of units for low-to-moderate-income families with rents capped based on the U.S. Department of HUD and Home Investment Partnership limits.
In addition, the GLO has rebuilt roughly 200 homes in Brazoria County and reimbursed 113 families with $2.9 million in out-of-pocket expenses for repairs.
Angleton Village is under the work of Brownstone Residential LLC.
The company’s growth has largely been enhanced by construction projects paid for by hurricane relief funding shepherded by the GLO.
Management has already touched ground at the Angleton Village and the apartment complex had 23 percent occupancy as of the ribbon cutting.
“Working closely with the city and having them be open and receptive, Angleton had a good process from the development and permitting perspective and inspections during the project and good interaction with all the city service providers,” Grigsby said. “It’s just a very nice, pleasurable, easy experience and we were very excited to have the opportunity to open up Angleton Village and be able to do that project.”
