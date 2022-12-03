Children recovering after wreck that killed two By GAYLA MURPHY gayla.murphy@thefacts.com gaylamurphy Author email Dec 3, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSHARON — Two children injured in a wreck that killed their mother are out of the hospital and recovering, sheriff’s officials said Friday.Ann Cheatam, 53, of Rosharon, died in a crash on FM 1462 and CR 48 Monday night when her Honda SUV collided with a Toyota sedan driven by Traevon Lingard, 19, also of Rosharon.Lingard also died in the wreck.Cheatham was driving a Honda SUV with her children, ages 13 and 10, who went to Texas Children’s Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.“The children are doing well, considering circumstances,” Sheriff’s Lt. Joel Lares said in an email reply. "The children are at home with their father."Lingard has been romantically linked to Keniqua Dachelle King, 28, whose bullet riddled body was found near FM 1462 and FM 521 on Tuesday, not far from the scene of the accident.An investigation into King's death determines she died of multiple gunshot wounds."This crash was in close proximity to where King's body was located," a news release from the Brazoria County Sheriff's office states.The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Lares said. 