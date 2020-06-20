WEST COLUMBIA — The whole neighborhood called 911 in response to a house fire, neighbors said, and they were glad no one was injured in the Friday morning blaze.
The fire began in the attached garage 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of South Amherst, the fire department reported.
One of the owners was still in the house when the fire started, and witnesses including neighbor Oscar Morales knocked on the door to let him know, Morales said.
“We were thankful the homeowners made it out,” said Charles Langford Jr., West Columbia Fire Department first captain who was first on the scene.
Units from West Columbia responded at 11:32 a.m., and mutual aid came from Damon, Old Ocean and Sweeny, Langford said.
Central EMS also responded but did not have to treat anyone, Langford said.
The whole neighborhood called 911, Morales’ wife said.
The fire began in the attached garage, which is a total loss, officials say. The roof was damaged in the blaze, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house, Langford said.
“We had damage to the garage and a little bit of damage to the home structure itself,” Langford said. “The garage was fully involved. The rest of the house — we were able to keep the fire from the majority of the house.”
The fire was controlled by 12:07 p.m., he said.
Shawn Maurer and her husband drove out to the residence as soon as they heard the news, she said. Her son’s girlfriend lives there, she said.
“All we know is … she had gone to get food and she came home to smoke and fire everywhere,” Maurer said.
Two dogs were rescued from the house, Morales said. Two gerbils were also pulled out of the house, Langford said.
“I think that we all — we appreciate the help of everybody that showed up, and we felt we made a good stop to it,” Langford said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, Langford said. The investigation was turned over to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s office, and is ongoing.
