Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Peach Street Night Jams Concert: 6 to 10:30 p.m. at 234 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Featuring Thomas Harris, Dameon Lev, Robert Cline Jr. and Jason James. Free general admission, or VIP tickets for $60. Call 979-215-3091 or email manager@psfmarket.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program designed to meet people’s spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Satisfaction, Rolling Stones tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Food trucks on hand. Call 979-415-2600.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Summer Music Camp 2022: 8:30 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
Reptiles With Ruby: Noon at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Father-Daughter Hair-Styling Class: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hester Events Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $10 event will feature stylists from local salons that will teach dads (or others) basic hair-styling techniques to use with their daughters. Call 979-265-8392.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
Levi Jordan Plantation Grand Reopening: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the state historic site, 10510 FM 524 in Sweeny. Vendors, food and community activities, scavenger hunt, raffle and tours. Free. Call 979-345-4656.
Sweeny Family Movie Night: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Peach Street Night Jams Concert: 5 to 10:30 p.m. at 234 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Featuring Tammy Carroll, Matt Mathis, John Prine Tribute, Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers. Free general admission, or VIP tickets for $60. Call 979-215-3091 or email manager@psfmarket.org.
Trash Mash River Cleanup: 8 a.m. to noon at Salt Water Dam above Highway 35 west of West Columbia to River’s End near the Intracoastal Waterway. Hot dog social to follow at Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Contact Justin Hillis at 713-373-1253 or www.sanbernarddriver.com.
Sunday
History Talks: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin Statue-Munson Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Program: “ General Jose Urrea-Gentleman or Villain?” Call 979-864-1541 or 979-248-5961.
Seaside With the Savior Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday at First Baptist Church-Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Blvd. N. Contact Laura McGlynn 979-265-1111 or lapaws57@yahoo.com.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ascend Performance Materials, 6220 FM 2917, Alvin. Contact Ruth Day 281-228-4256 or reday@ascendmaterials.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Page Turners Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Patron Saints of Nothing” by Randy Ribay. Call 979-415-2590.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.