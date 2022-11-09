ANGLETON
While graphic artists in newsrooms across the country were preparing pie charts to display the results of Tuesday’s election races, second-graders in Angleton were determining how their favorite cookies crumble.
The results: Oreos in a dunk as the chocolate chip fell short.
Students in Central Elementary’s second-grade classrooms were sent to the ballot box to choose between two of their favorite cookies. The lesson had a much deeper message than which sweet reigned supreme, Principal Amber McCormick said.
“I want our children to know that they are their best advocates and for themselves and so, you know, they stand up for what they believe in and stand up for their choices,” she said.
Chants of “Oreo” and “Chocolate Chip” echoed throughout the classrooms and some teachers open their doors to take in the event as students advocated for their favorites.
Jacquie Hornback’s students watched anxiously as the votes were projected one by one.
After chocolate chip received the first vote, Oreo provided an unexpected twist — it tallied the next eight ballots. While that advantage would be chipped away, the final margin remained decisive, with Oreos winning 14-9.
After the tally, each student received a sheet of paper on which they were asked to explain their cookie of choice. Each student was given a sheet with the choice of Oreo or Chocolate Chip, followed by a reason why they voted for each.
“I want to vote for Oreos because it has (the) perfect amount of sugar,” Mykel Cox said. “The best thing is crunch, the icing and the bumps.”
He started loving Oreos when he was 6, he said, and in the two years since, he has elevated the experience by making a dip into milk mandatory.
“I get a fork and then put the cookies in a mug and I crunch it up and I eat and drink it,” he said.
Kennedy Morgan likes chocolate chip cookies, both to eat and to bake. She has made chocolate chip cookies before, she said, but makes sure she limits the number of chips she puts into the mix.
Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards, who also had his eye on another election Tuesday, peeked into Hornback’s classroom to see the enthusiasm of her students.
“I liked this one because it had English in it and they had to describe why you picked them, make an argument for it and it had math in it, so this is a great lesson,” he said.
Mixing a civic lesson into the cookie question served as “just another example of great teaching. We have a lot going on in our school,” Edwards said.
“I feel like I was voting for real,” Chips Ahoy! advocate Emil Hale said.
It was a surprise to her when she saw the final tally, because the students don’t eat cookies in the classroom, so she wasn’t sure how the vote would go.
“I just think they did a really good job of using this as an opportunity to show them that your vote does count,” Hornback said, “and it’s important to exercise that right to vote but also they use it as a good tool for data collecting.”
Incorporating that data provided a way to apply multiple disciplines.
“We want to make sure when we do something, we want to tie in all of our cross-curricula,.” she said. “And so I liked that it had the math in there to do the graphs and to use our tallies to kind of bring that back.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.