What a difference three years can make.
Southern Brazoria County School districts showed universal marked improvements when state ratings were released for the first time since 2019 Monday morning by the Texas Education Agency. Angleton and Brazosport ISD in particular showed strong districtwide rating, with Angleton getting an A and Brazosport missing that level by a single point.
Danbury ISD showed a significant jump in its ratings, going from an F to a B, a feat matched by Damon ISD. Sweeny ISD improved to an overall C while Columbia-Brazoria ISD stayed with a B grade for the district.
The results publicly released Monday — the district received them Friday — are the first state ratings released since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter grades are based largely on how students performed on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness exams — or STAAR — as well as improvement in those scores; and how well schools are educating disadvantaged students.
Campuses could receive distinctions in up to six categories, including for academic achievement in English language arts/reading, mathematics, science and social studies; Top 25 percent in comparative academic growth and comparative closing the Gaps; and postsecondary readiness. District could receive distinctions solely for postsecondary readiness.
As the area’s largest district, Brazosport ISD received the most distinctions with 39, the most it has ever earned, Superintendent Danny Massey said. Angleton ISD, with 10 fewer campuses, had just one fewer distinction.
ANGLETON ISD
Anticipating its A rating, Angleton ISD threw a party fo district and campus leaders Friday afternoon to celebrate the achievement.
“We improved a lot,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “In 2019, we had four B’s, three C’s and a D campus and 11 distinctions,” Edwards said. “This time we had five A’s, four B’s and 38 distinctions.”
Westside, Rancho Isabella, Frontier and Central elementary schools each received an A rating and five distinctions except for Central, which got four. Earning B ratings were Angleton High School with an 87 and three distinctions; Angleton Junior High with an 86 and four distinctions; and Northside Elementary got an 87 with five distinctions.
The biggest improvement came at Southside Elementary, a D campus in 2019 that is now an A campus sitting at a 91 with six distinctions.
“There aren’t words to express the excitement I am feeling right now over the score we received,” Southside Principal Jerri Lynn said. “Every single person who stepped foot at Southside contributed to the results we have. I think it goes back to the hard work the teachers did with the kids, and it goes beyond academics; it goes to the relationships they built with the kids.”
Lynn attribute to the success of Southside with a focus on student success.
“We’re growing academically, and they made sure it happens if the kids were coming before school or after school or receiving additional help during the school day,” she said. “It was a matter of holding high expectations, making sure we were engaging students in the classroom. Students knew what their purpose of learning was, not just to pass a test but to become better readers and better at math and skills that would help them later in life.
In 2019, Angleton received a B rating, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Adam Stephens attributed focus as the main indicator of the district’s success.
“Our principals have been grinding the past two years; we’re so proud of all of them. Southside, especially they, they worked so hard the last three years to be a D to an A,” he said. “That’s almost unheard of; it’s just phenomenal. I think what all the campuses did was find their focus. Instead of trying to focus on everything, they really drilled down and focused on individual students so as each student had success, the campus as a whole had success.”
What the school worked with most was the reading academy, MAPS, which is an assessment that measures student growth, the PLC, which is the Professional learning community and then acceleration, Stephens said.
“We wanted to accelerate our students that were low and high and meet every kid’s needs,” he said. “We’re going to continue to focus on meeting every student’s needs, and we believe that when we do that, we will continue to have success. It’s easy to get lost in the world of education and with ignition overload, but we brought it down to four things.”
The improvement is because of work put in across the district, Edwards said.
“This is a reflection and proof that we have great leaders and teachers and have done a wonderful job over the last two years,” Edwards said. “All this does is reinforce what we already knew. We’re very happy, and we know they have been doing a great job for a long time. It’s exciting for everybody to see the reward for their hard work, so we’re pleased.”
Brazosport ISD
Brazosport ISD added a point to its 2019 STARR score to earn an 89 as a district, just missing out on an A rating.
“With all the challenges related the last two years to the pandemic, with student absences, teacher, absences, sub shortages, on and on and on, we were faced with a lot of challenges,” Massey said. “The last two years couldn’t be more proud of our staff to work to ensure our students are learning at high levels. We had five campuses that were rated A; that’s the most that we’ve ever had.”
Of the remaining 14 campuses, 13 earned B’s and one earned a C, according to a district news release.
Brazos Success Academy scored a perfect 100, and Beutel, Brannen, Polk and Roberts elementary schools also received exemplary status.
The district’s record number of distinctions is noteworthy, Massey said.
“Distinctions are important because each campus is compared to campuses most similar to theirs as far as demographics with campuses all over the state,” Massey said. “If you are in the top 25 percent in certain areas, in your relative campuses that are in your comparable group, you receive it. And so that’s a really a great honor with the 39 state distinctions.”
Clute Intermediate, which scored a 79, was the lone campus not to receive an A or B.
The district also received a distinction for post-secondary readiness, which means it’s in the top quarter of all districts across the state, he said.
Overall, Massey is proud of what the district has achieved but will look at the data to see what areas they can improve upon, Massey said.
“We’re always looking and searching for continuous improvement … we disaggregate things and look at the student data and make improvements,” he said. “We did really well. We did really well to continue to improve our academic rating. It’s really an incredible feat.”
Columbia-Brazoria ISD
The district kept its overall B rating but saw a major improvement in campus grades, with Barrow Elementary in particular making strides.
“We’re very proud of the district. I think this shows that there is a solid foundation at C-BISD,” Superintendent Steven Galloway. “If we’re talking improvement, we need to speak about Barrow Elementary. The last time official ratings were released, Barrow was an F campus, and there was targeted improvement there, and now they’re a B. If you look at the numbers, according to the ratings, they are the highest-performing campus in our district.”
Overall, the district received an 84, while individual campuses stayed in the C and B range. Columbia High School got an 82, West Brazos Junior High got a 76, West Columbia Elementary received a 78 and Barrow received an 85, Galloway said.
“In just a few years, they have gone from the lowest-performing campus to the highest performing, and that is just amazing,” he said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the staff, and I mean everybody.”
The success seen at Barrow could serve as a blueprint for improving student performance at other campuses, Galloway said.
“I think we you look at things we can do across the district, I think we have a model we can use that’s already proven successful,” Galloway said. “We looked at instruction, staffing and how staff uses their planning period; it’s an overall model and more than just teachers teaching. One thing we saw is that not every kid learns the same, and we want to do what’s best for every child, and that’s the key to our success.”
Damon ISD
When Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward took over his position in January 2019, the district was in financial and academic crisis with a potential state takeover being rumored. There is no danger of that now.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade district earned an 87 this year, good for a B grade. That score is almost double the 49 it received in 2019, when it had an F rating.
“We refocused on literacy,” Hayward said. “Because if your kids can’t read, they won’t be able to do math either, these days.”
That focus came in the form of making sure the school hired competent teachers with often more than a decade of experience, he said. It hasn’t come without challenges, however, as the COVID pandemic put students behind in ways the district is still addressing.
“Our third graders suffered the most during the COVID shutdown, in my opinion, because they missed out on their foundations of literacy, and we see that in the data that we’ve collected from the STAAR test and from our own assessments, so we’re going to continue to focus on third and fourth grade and getting them to be where they need to be at,” Hayward said.
Still, he believes the turnaround is an accomplishment, especially in the face of adversity like they’ve seen in the last few years. He is looking to make sure the district retains the teachers that have been helping the children, he said.
“It’s some validation,” Hayward said.
Danbury ISD
Improving its 2019 score of 58 and F rating to an 86 and B rating is something the district should be proud of, but there is still room for improvement, Interim Superintendent Pat Montgomery-Walker said.
“When you consider all of the struggles that our staff and our students have had over the past several years, we’re just so proud of the effort and hard work that all of those have put in to achieve this,” Montgomery said.
All three campuses in the district received a score of 86, with the elementary school receiving a distinction in mathematics. However, the junior high is struggling in the mathematics and there is still plenty of room for improvement for the high school as well, Montgomery said.
“We know that our kiddos missed a lot of those building blocks in math during the COVID years, and so it only makes sense that we had some areas of concern at the secondary level,” Montgomery said.
The future of academics for the district will revolve around the teaching methods that are already happening, Montgomery said.
“Good teaching is good teaching, and the teachers in Danbury are phenomenal. They have worked so hard this past year to help remedy those built-in missing building blocks. And they’re going to continue that,” she said. “We’re trying to simplify some of the approaches that we’re taking, and going back to the basics of what really matters in the classroom. And we think that that’s going to help our teachers concentrate on the most important things, and then that’s going to help the kids.”
The district has adopted the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum and will continue to implement learning based on grade levels, Chief Academic Officer Cynthia Peltier said.
“It’s not really new. But one of the things that as I said that we’re trying to do here is streamline, and we throw new programs at our teachers and students right and left.” Peltier said. “Sometimes what our teachers need is for us to take away some of the distractions that new programs can cause and let them focus on teaching the kids that are in front of them. And we think that was the focus on the TEKS that’s going to help us take care of business.”
Sweeny ISD
Daniel Fuller hasn’t been on the job at Sweeny long, but he sees the school district is showing improvement and he’s looking to keep that forward momentum building.
“I’ve got to say that out of 16 components that I was looking at, we showed improvement in 12 of those 16. We’re looking at improvement in 75 percent of the areas from a bird’s-eye view,” Fuller said.
Of the 2,000 assessments, one of the best indicators of how well students understand the material at their grade level, is in the number of pupils in the “approaches, meets and masters” categories, he said. By that standard, all improved, some by double digits. The masters category, which stood at 14 percent before, jumped to 20 percent.
COVID had caused some issues, especially at the elementary campus, but the district’s overall STAAR score roaw from a 70 to a 78 and its accountability rating from a D to a C.
“All of our efforts as a district with our resources are aligning toward academic growth and school progress,” Fuller said.
In order for the progress to continue, he said, the district is concentrating on two main factors — communication and organization.
For communication, a large part is encouraging teachers to work together to improve their practices. He also said many district employees are being cross-trained to gain skill sets and make them more valuable to both the school and the students.
The district also is working to strip down its message, such as simplifying the schools’ handbooks from three separate publications into one volume all parents can use, Fuller said. That consolidation can improve both communication and morale, he said.
Policies that are working will be preserved, Fuller said, especially the implementation of professional learning communities and a reorganization he feels is helping address the needs of the different campuses.
Fuller stressed the changes were definitely positive and he would seek to continue them, but also said that the district understood that the scores did not represent “the whole child.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.