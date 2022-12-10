Marriages and Births for Dec. 9, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Daymon Jansky and Elizabeth Campos, Nov. 29Magdelena Anita Ramirez-Zavala and Pedro Lopez, Nov. 29Jann Marie Talley and John David Wible, Nov. 29Sandeep Katta and Priyanka Lavern Meda, Nov. 30Hilda Yesenia Hernandez and Inshan Ali, Nov. 30Stacea Marie Breaux and Roy Andrews Butler, Dec. 1Latoya Laquia Sharkey and Eric Darnell Ware, Dec. 1Joseph Gavino Navarro and Mikaila Alayne DeLeon, Dec. 2Jose Angel Martinez and Melissa Hurtado, Dec. 2Hector Ernesto Morales and Magdelena Nieto Herrera, Dec. 2Frederick Renard Johnson and Yajaira Johnson, Dec. 2Erick Anthony McGill and Amanda Dyan Chapa, Dec. 2Mark James Allen ad Julia Grace Bordelon, Dec. 2Tristan German and Kya Kathryn Nicole Wise, Dec. 2Luke O’Neal Morton and Anne Bernadette Calhoun, Dec. 3Trevor Keith Trammel and Cora Leigh Neece, Dec. 4Xingyu Zhou and Shijia Liu, Dec. 5Eric Matthew Boddy and Gena Catherine Patterson, Dec. 6Diora Lanae Granville, Nov. 29Jameson Taylor Glidden, Nov. 29Wrangler Ray Fuller, Nov. 29Santi Antonio Edson, Nov. 30Joey Mae Krueger, Nov. 30Axel Mendoza, Nov. 30Samuel Brexton Reber, Dec. 1Dream Mercury Gomez, Dec. 1Rythm Lafaye Robison, Dec. 1Zayden Dominic Mayberry, Dec. 1Melahni Xeilei Thompson, Dec. 2Nyalette Zubiate, Dec. 2Sebastian Emmanuel Banuelos, Dec. 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Wible Elizabeth Campos Jann Marie Talley Sandeep Katta Erin Daymon Priyanka Lavern Meda Pedro Lopez Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. 