Erin Daymon Jansky and Elizabeth Campos, Nov. 29

Magdelena Anita Ramirez-Zavala and Pedro Lopez, Nov. 29

Jann Marie Talley and John David Wible, Nov. 29

Sandeep Katta and Priyanka Lavern Meda, Nov. 30

Hilda Yesenia Hernandez and Inshan Ali, Nov. 30

Stacea Marie Breaux and Roy Andrews Butler, Dec. 1

Latoya Laquia Sharkey and Eric Darnell Ware, Dec. 1

Joseph Gavino Navarro and Mikaila Alayne DeLeon, Dec. 2

Jose Angel Martinez and Melissa Hurtado, Dec. 2

Hector Ernesto Morales and Magdelena Nieto Herrera, Dec. 2

Frederick Renard Johnson and Yajaira Johnson, Dec. 2

Erick Anthony McGill and Amanda Dyan Chapa, Dec. 2

Mark James Allen ad Julia Grace Bordelon, Dec. 2

Tristan German and Kya Kathryn Nicole Wise, Dec. 2

Luke O’Neal Morton and Anne Bernadette Calhoun, Dec. 3

Trevor Keith Trammel and Cora Leigh Neece, Dec. 4

Xingyu Zhou and Shijia Liu, Dec. 5

Eric Matthew Boddy and Gena Catherine Patterson, Dec. 6

Diora Lanae Granville, Nov. 29

Jameson Taylor Glidden, Nov. 29

Wrangler Ray Fuller, Nov. 29

Santi Antonio Edson, Nov. 30

Joey Mae Krueger, Nov. 30

Axel Mendoza, Nov. 30

Samuel Brexton Reber, Dec. 1

Dream Mercury Gomez, Dec. 1

Rythm Lafaye Robison, Dec. 1

Zayden Dominic Mayberry, Dec. 1

Melahni Xeilei Thompson, Dec. 2

Nyalette Zubiate, Dec. 2

Sebastian Emmanuel Banuelos, Dec. 4

