ANGLETON
District to purchase new school equipment
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the purchase of both Chromebooks for use in classrooms and additional equipment for the CTE Center welding labs from Gas and Supply.
In other business, trustees will consider hiring new personnel for the upcoming school year, an amendment to the Languages Other Than English Policy, the Presence Learning agreement and Inclement Weather Resolution.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing St.
CLUTE
Hearing planned on grant application
Brazosport ISD will seek federal grant funding of about $62 million to provide supplemental resources to the district.
Elements of the grant aim to improve teacher and principal quality, develop programs for limited English proficient students, improve the use of technology, strengthen Career and Technical Education and provide preschool supplemental resources to help ensure eligible students, according to the agenda packet.
A public hearing on the grant request is part of Monday's agenda.
The board will elect new school board officers and a Texas Association of School Board delegate and alternate.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
DANBURY
Improvements under consideration
The Danbury ISD Board of Trustees will discuss adding limestone under the school bleachers, installing seven area drains to dewater the bleachers area, adding a vestibule and/or window to the high school and/or middle school and the purchase of a new HVAC unit for the middle school.
The board also will consider whether to allow homeschooled students to participate in the school’s athletic programs and approval of an HR/PR position.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Danbury High School cafeteria, 5611 Panther Drive.
FREEPORT
Commercial inspection ordinance on agenda
City Council will have a public hearing to approve a new ordinance governing commercial building inspections.
The zoning ordinance prohibits certain types of businesses from operating in various zones. The inspection will identify local business operations and their use for the business owners, the agenda packet said.
There will be a $35 inspection fee.
Council will discuss accepting land from Dow Chemical Co. and a portable building from ABC Texas Gulf Coast Chapter to use for a police department firearms training range in the 3100 block of Old Highway 35.
Council is expected to approve buying a 250-kilowatt generator from DEPCO for $32,500 for use at the O.A Fleming Soccer Field.
A closed session is planned to discuss personnel matters in connection with the police chief, the agenda shows. Any resulting action will take place in open session.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, at 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Change order to be considerd
City Council will consider a change order of $88,342 for Phase 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Project and leasing a building to the Brazoria County SPCA when it meets Monday night.
Designating the intersection of Larkspur and Dogwood streets and appointing someone to fill the unexpired term of Joe Rinehart on the Planning Commission also are on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Skate park to be discussed
Sweeny City Council will discuss an inquiry about the skate park and the land set aside for it with the Parks and Recreation Board during council's next regular meeting.
Other items on the agenda include discussion of the Sweeny Economic Development Corp. budget and the relocation of its executive director to City Hall, a pricing amendment to the contract for janitorial services and possible action for applicants to the Planning and Zoning Boards of Adjustments and Commissions.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Lunch price increase proposed
The Columbia-Braoriza ISD Board of Trustees will consider raising lunch prices for the elementary schools as part of its regular meeting.
In other business, trustees will discuss a dual-credit agreement with Brazosport College, an interlocal cooperation agreement for public safety radio access and services, a change to the Columbia High School program and approval of various pieces of school literature and publications.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
