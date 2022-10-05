LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Board of Regents made their final decisions regarding the tax rate for the school coming into the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The rate has been set at under 29 cents per $100 of property value as assigned by the Brazoria County Appraiser’s District. Of that rate, about 25 percent is listed as being for maintenance and operations. The rest goes to debt service.
“The M&O tax rate reflects a reduction of 6.79 percent compared to last year’s M&O rate,” Brazosport College Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lisa Templer said. “The Debt service rate decreased by 12.76 percent compared to the previous year’s debt service rate.”
That rate was just over four cents. Altogether, the rate constitutes the no-new-revenue tax rate.
“Due to an increase in Brazosport College’s certified tax values, the no-new-revenue rate is less than last year’s total tax rate,” Templer said.
In a statement, the college pointed out that community colleges have taxing authority because they do not receive state funding assistance for construction and maintenance of campus facilities.
“The Board of Regents understands the effect that any tax increase would have on our communities at this time,” board Chairman Robert Perryman said. “Therefore, it was important that we carefully consider a tax rate that would not increase the burden on our taxpayers but still generate the revenue necessary to continue to serve our community.”
The regents unanimously voted for the new rate.
“The board has the vision to ensure that we provide the highest level of quality and services to our community while at the same time being real mindful that we want to be good stewards of community resources,” college President Vincent Solis said. “That’s been the real driver for that.”
The tax rates are low given what Solis believes the school provides the community, he said, and he expects the rates to continue to fall in the foreseeable future as there are no plans which would require an increase.
“We never know what the future holds, but right now we don’t have any plans to increase those items,” Solis said. “I can’t speak for the board, but the board is very mindful that we want to be very committed to keeping our tax rates as affordable as possible for the community.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
