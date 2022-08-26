ANGLETON — Inflation and school security issues were the focus of Brazoria County’s elected representatives when they addressed Thursday’s Congressional and Legislative luncheon.
Inflationary pressures have state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, examining ways the state can provide tax relief for residents when the Legislature meets for its next regular session starting in January.
“First and foremost, inflation is just decimating everyone,” he said. “We have a $27 billion surplus for the state of Texas in this next session. I’m committed, and I believe that all the other representatives should be committed, to prioritizing property tax relief for Texas residents.”
Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, took jabs at the Democratic Party’s recently signed legislation advertised as helping Americans deal with inflation.
“Since President Biden took office, inflation has skyrocketed at a 40-year high, and with that, tried to pass the Inflation Reduction Act,” Weber said. “It has more to do with the ‘green new deal’ than it does with reducing inflation, and it spends money to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. … It also raises taxes on businesses already paying for just about everything. They are passed on to the consumer.”
The luncheon, presented by the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, offered an opportunity for the area’s elected leaders to address issues directly with constituents, Chamber President Michelle Allison said. School security was another topic on the table.
“We had a tragedy occur at Uvalde, and that’s one of the core issues we have to work on next session,” Vasut said. “We have a comprehensive report we’re looking at, and some of the issues that we’re seeing with the response were access to bullet-proof resistance shields. We allocated $50 million to purchase those and increase funding for mental health resources.
“I’m meeting stakeholders in the community on Aug. 31 to hear from our local school districts about steps they’ve taken to improve school safety and to talk honestly about resources and policies needed to change at the state level.”
A lot more will be done next session to provide resources to the schools, to ensure they have appropriate training and to have a police officer at every single campus, he said.
Weber has introduced a bill that would allow schools to use leftover pandemic money to improve facility security. It is one of several he believes can keep students safer, he said.
“I’ve had bills filed before the Sante Fe shooting that says that schools can hire a retired police officer and will not have to pay FICA, Social Security or withhold tax, and the school doesn’t have to match it,” Weber said. “Three good things happen in that bill — our children get good protection, and it won’t make the police officers pay into a high tax bracket and throw them more taxes that cost them more income tax; the third thing has the school hire professionals without having to match FICA, Social Security and benefits. I want our children to be safe, and we have a commitment to America, and we are going to restore, rebuild and renew America.”
Bringing energy independence back to the state is another priority, Weber said.
“The Keystone Pipeline is one-fourth the output of the entire southeast part of the United States,” he said. “I’m considering filing a bill that says if an international event is going on, once a project of a certain magnitude is on the books and has been approved, let’s not have it be a political football. Let’s have a bill in Congress that says the president doesn’t have the authority to shut down an approved project.”
Vasut’s agenda for the next legislative session includes mental health programs and making campaign finance reports more transparent, he said.
“There are many other issues, local issues that have come up, a few I may highlight is increasing transparency on campaign finance reports,” Vasut said. “I’d like all local elected officials to file reports with the Texas Ethics Commission, so every single individual can go online and see where the money is going for every race.”
Increasing investment in mental health requires resources, like beds and facilities, Vasut said.
“With mental health, the core issue to address in Texas is law enforcement is at the front lines of the mental health crisis, and our jails and prisons are seen as the primary treatment center for mental health,” he said. “Some of that surplus needs to be invested into mental health resources as well.”
