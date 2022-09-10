Where do you work?
It’s a simple question for many people, but for some, the answer has begun to get more complicated.
Unemployment numbers for Brazoria County fell again in July, this time to 5.3 percent, down from 7.1 percent the previous year. While this is obviously welcome news for the county, especially at a time when inflation has stoked recession fears, it is far from the full story of the labor market.
“Seasonally adjusted is 5.11 percent for Brazoria County,” economist Donald Payne of Brazosport College said. “So that’s what you’d use to compare it to the 4 (percent) for Texas and the 3.7 (for the United States.)”
Payne performs seasonal adjustments on his data to account for ebbs and flows in the market, such as what often are higher numbers in the summer due to an annual influx of new graduates to the market. He says the unemployment rate typically runs about 6.11 percent.
“Employment is at an all-time high right now in the county. The latest data for July is we have 175,783 people employed,” said Payne, meaning the job market is growing regardless of the percentages.
JOB PARTNERS
Faced with the data, questions begin to form — how are employees and employers coming together when both seem to have more demands of the other in the post-COVID economy? What jobs aren’t being filled? How are employers looking to recruit?
One of the answers to some of those inquiries is businesses like Workforce Solutions, which recently moved to a new building in front of Target on Highway 332. Office Manager Jessica Douglas says that despite the falling unemployment numbers, the labor market in Brazoria is still moving briskly on both ends.
“I wouldn’t say there are challenges — it’s become much more busy on our end, on the employer side and the job seeker side,” Douglas said. “Our job seekers have become very serious about finding jobs and our employers have become very interested in finding good candidates and it’s picked up month after month after month.”
Jalesha Chandler Liles, branch manager of 1st Convenience Bank, located in the Lake Jackson Walmart, was at Workforce Solutions with Osha Randele, assistant branch manager Friday, looking for candidates to fill open positions. She said they’d had great luck.
“Since I’ve been here in March, this was our first partnership and it was excellent. Today went really, really well. We had about 15 candidates— all willing to work, wanting a new career, wanting to try something different,” Liles said.
Doing something different was a common theme, said Griggs, noting the COVID pandemic had given a lot of people a mind to change careers to something they felt better suited them and getting training to obtain those positions.
Still, in the Brazoria County area, the gravity of the largest employers can not be overstated.
Where the jobs are
Douglas said many of the people who come in are looking for a specific employer — one of the plants in the area, like Dow, Freeport LNG, BASF or Phillips 66.
“That’s what people come in here and ask for. ‘I want a plant job.’ They don’t say, specifically, ‘I want to be a chemical plant operator,’ but they say, I want to work at the plant.’ That’s what their dad did or their mom did, grandma, grandpa. That’s where they expect to go once they get out of high school or community college,” Douglas said.
When it came to companies coming to Workforce Solutions to find employees, Douglas said the industry looking to fill the most positions lately was, “Hospitality. 100 percent.”
While a “skills gap” is reportedly a problem throughout the United States as a whole for workers in fields such as the trades, Douglas said that doesn’t seem to be the case in Brazoria County.
“I haven’t seen a weakness in that area. If the job’s open, we’ve got job seekers that are ready to fill those positions,” she said.
The construction industry was Workforce Solutions’ No. 1 section for growth in July, Douglas said. Still, people with experience are able to parlay that into being more choosy about their employment.
“The construction industry is kind of up and down, but for the most part, the individuals who have worked in that skill set for years and years, they basically can get their own job, and even if there are opportunities they’re quick to let you know, ‘Hey, I’m not going to work for that amount,’” Workforce Solutions Recruiter Trisha Griggs said. “Because they have built relationships and if they’re good workers, they get called.”
Preparing workers
Both Douglas and Gripp give some of the credit for the lack of difficulty finding qualified candidates to the newfound attention from local school districts to their career and technical education programs, which includes some high schools recently debuting new CTE centers, such as the Angleton building that saw its first students last month.
New BASF Site Manager for Freeport Brad Morrison said in an interview for The Facts’ Gulf Coast Giants magazine that the company was working with Brazosport College to recruit qualified applicants straight out of the local school.
“This is very positive in how we aim to bring that newer generation through and continue to fill the pipeline for the workforce on the site,” Morrison said.
Douglas and Griggs also said there are two other factors that may be keeping a balance in the local job market. Many people are moving to the area and looking for work at the same time many companies are opening new businesses and looking to hire their new workforce.
“I have noticed that new businesses are moving into the area and they’re reaching out and we’re partnering with them, helping them fill those positions,” Griggs said.
Griggs and Douglas mentioned businesses such McAlister’s Deli and Harbor Freight Tools were among the companies they were helping look for employees such as cashiers to managers.
STARTING FRESH
While many of the newcomers are already successful, recognizable businesses opening up shop to compete on the local stage, there are still new local businesses opening all the time.
Valarie Lerma, owner of 5D Meta Barber, just opened her business in Lake Jackson, saving up for her own space and currently acting as its sole employee. She has been looking for someone to join her, however, and earn commission in her shop.
“It’s been a learning experience. It has me out of my comfort zone. Having to push and talk to people,” she said. “I have a vision and nobody sees my vision, so I have to be able to convince somebody that I’m good enough.”
Nerves about having to sell her business, metaphorically speaking, to a potential employee aside, she said she’s being very careful to try to find the right person, even if it takes a long time to happen. She says she’s been looking for months, posting and messaging on social media.
“I’ve seen a couple of brand-new folks, which is what I’m kind of aiming for, and I’ve seen some girls that already have jobs that are in the area and then I’ve seen some dudes — some barber dudes,” Lerma said. “It’s made me think of the other possibilities, but I’m kind of being stubborn to what I want to pursue.”
Big or small, employee or employer, one thing that’s certain is the give and take in the Brazoria County labor market, and that may not be changing anytime soon.
Employers locally are in competition with companies across the state and the country, but that works in their favor with people moving to the Brazosport area for work. As long as that continues, things may continue as they are, Douglas said.
While Payne says there are far too many factors to predict the future of the local economy at the moment, for now, things are looking good for the area.
“If you look at the current index, the current index is still doing great,” Payne said. “Economic activity is still doing well, at least in Brazoria County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.