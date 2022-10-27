A pair of military veterans are campaigning to replace a veteran of the judicial bench in the Nov. 8 election.
Democrat Terence Norman, and Republican Thomas Pfieffer, an assistant district attorney who won a five-person race for his party’s nomination, both seek to replace Marc Holder in presiding over Court-at-Law No. 2. Holder is retiring after 20 years in the office.
Early voting start ed Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. The winner will serve a four-year term.
Norman, 57, a Beaumont native, served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including deployments to Balikesir, Turkey, where he participated in NATO war games, and to Bahrain during Operation Desert Storm.
After the Gulf War, he moved to Pearland to pursue a law degree. His wife, Tatyana, retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of honorable service. They have five children, one of whom has been serving in the U.S. Navy the past nine years and is currently deployed overseas.
Pfeiffer, 45, has lived in Brazoria County for 16 years. He grew up in the small farming community of Six Mile in Calhoun County. He and his wife, Carolina, have been married for 13 years and have two daughters.
He is a Christian, first-generation college graduate and veteran of the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain before his 2013 honorable discharge. For the last 18 years, he has served the public as an assistant district attorney and tried nearly every manner of felony case, including capital murder cases, he said.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
QUESTION
State law requires cash bail be set for people accused of violent felonies. What factors and restrictions should be applied to satisfy the law?
NORMAN: In dealing with violent offenders, the safety of our residents should always be a major factor in decisions regarding a defendant’s bond. Another factor to consider is the defendant’s constitutional due process protections. Grounded in the 5th, 6th, 8th and 14th Amendments (along with statutes and current case law) is a defendant’s “presumption of innocence.”
A bond set excessively high could run afoul of the constitutional, statutory, etc. protections afforded a criminal defendant. A bond set unreasonably low for a violent offender could possibly spark a concern for safety in our residents.
Setting a bond is a process of protecting the rights of all involved and should be done with the utmost care and consideration.
PFEIFFER: Many voters in Brazoria County have expressed to me their belief that Harris County judges have endangered that neighboring community by mishandling bond issues as it relates to violent offenders.
When setting bail, judges are to balance numerous considerations. The purpose of bail is to create reasonable assurances that the accused will return to court as directed. In setting reasonable bail, judges need to be considering, to name a few things, community safety, the accused’s ability to make bail, the nature of the alleged offense, whether the accused has previously violated bonds and criminal history, if any. Setting a bond is a critical juncture that impacts community safety and the balancing analysis should be governed by reasonableness.
Brazoria County voters have made it very plain to me that this issue is of great concern to them.
QUESTION
How can a court at law balance the letter of the law with common sense?
NORMAN: Typically when we discuss the “letter of the law” (ie: The literal meaning of the words), it is contrasted with the “intent of the law” (ie: What was the desired result of the law). Fortunately for judges, precedent in the way of prior case law, Supreme Court opinions and the like, provide the context (common sense?) required to make a correct and just ruling/decision. A judge that substitutes his/her own feelings in contradiction of the law (and its official interpretations provided by precedent) only serves to undermine the judicial system and diminish public confidence in the process as a whole. As your judge, I pledge to uphold the code of conduct for this office and serve my county as honorably as I have served my country.
PFEIFFER: Every case is unique and should not be handled in “cookie cutter” fashion. Judges would not be doing their jobs if they left their common sense at the courthouse steps each day. Judges are not legislators, so, if elected he said he will follow the letter of the law as it is written by the Legislature while using common sense, equity and fairness in the application of the law.
QUESTION
If you had to write a job description for Court at Law, how would it read?
NORMAN: In addition to the requirements set out by the Secretary of State, the job description would read as follows:
Attorney wanted:
a. Must be experienced in Criminal Law, Civil Law, Family Law, Probate, Guardianships, Landlord Tenant Law and Juvenile Law.
b. Must possess the integrity to fairly and objectively rule on matters before the court in accordance with established laws and precedent.
c. Must ensure the sanctity of the office is maintained through honesty, accountability and transparency.
d. Must have a thorough understanding of his duty and role in promoting and ensuring the safety of his county. Furthermore; the best candidate will have the respect of his peers and community alike.
PFEIFFER: Judges wear many “hats.” Judges are to be students of the law as it is not stagnant. Judges are managers of their caseload and ensure that cases, at a reasonable pace, are moving toward disposition. Neutrality is the name of the game. Judges are to be neutral arbiters of a courtroom, without agenda, always in the pursuit of what the law says, not what they might like it to say. If elected he said he will play an integral part in docket management, ensuring that litigants are sometimes making difficult decisions in a timely manner. If a judge were to fail to be involved in this manner the end result would be bloated, unusable court case dockets that would only delay.
