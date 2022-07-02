SWEENY
An Army veteran feels closer to his community after he received a mortgage-free home in Sweeny as part of the Military Warriors Support Foundation program.
Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfonso Porter is a decorated veteran who served in the armed forces from 2009, when he joined up in Houston, to the spring of 2020, when he came back to a very different civilian life.
In between, he was deployed six times and awarded a Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal with a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars and more.
“After I got wounded on my first deployment, I decided that was what I wanted to do and I actually reenlisted,” Porter said. “I got in the military in January of 2009, and by December of 2009, I was in combat. That was the beginning of my career. I did 10 years.”
By that time, he had a fractured vertebrae, a slipped, herniated disc and calcified tendons in his ankles.
“So they kind of determined for me that it was time for me to go,” he said.
The lessons learned in the military still influence his life and career, moving from being an expert in countering improvised explosive devices to being a collision estimator for a Lexus dealer. What makes those disparate careers alike is that they both require an attention to detail, he said.
He spends about three hours commuting round-trip to his home every day, but to him it’s worth it to go home to Sweeny. They needed a big house to handle Porter’s brood.
“I have four children from a previous relationship and my partner’s got three, so we’re seven little ones into it,” Porter said. “The boys are here right now and they’ve been running around crazy in the yard, throwing rocks and doing stuff that kids used to do.”
It’s that kind of small-town lifestyle Porter is enjoying after living in cities or abroad for so much of his life. He and his wife, April, had talked about it for a long time before it happened.
“It was kind of one of those dreams that was out there for me, and I’ve never really had a way to get to that dream. And then this whole thing happened and she was like, ‘You’ve got to be careful what you ask for, because sometimes you get exactly that,’” Porter said. “Sweeny for me has been kind of a dream come true, to have that much space and the quiet lifestyle. Last night we sat on our front porch and kind of looked up at the sky and that was just it. There was no need for a TV or any of that. That’s kind of the life I wanted to live.”
The program that provided the house chose him after a vetting process that made him one of 400 veterans in the United States who has received such a home. Military Warriors Support Foundation and their sponsors, Wells Fargo, have been putting vets together with housing since 2010.
Tyler Smith, senior vice president for community relations at Wells Fargo, said the partnership with Military Warriors started with a single request for a home from the foundation to a local connection with the bank.
“We were able to make that happen and really it was such an impactful event that it just grew from there,” Smith said. “The veteran selection is really done by the nonprofit themselves, so they’ve got an ability to take applications on their website.”
The homes are usually foreclosed properties or voluntarily donated that they are able to pass along to wounded veterans, Smith said. They’re then rehabilitated to make sure they meet necessary standards or are adapted to the needs of the veteran and donated to the nonprofit foundation.
“One of the main pieces that we encourage them to include is that the veteran has ties to the community,” he said. “We didn’t want to pack up a veteran from California and move them out to Texas just because there’s a mortgage-free home there. We wanted them to have a tie to that community and that was the case with Mr. Porter there, living in Spring.”
Having the home makes him feel more like part of the community, Porter said.
“It’s definitely a different feeling, being a homeowner,” Porter said. “You know, most people are just renting, hoping to get by. So to be in a place where you actually own the property and plant yourself — literally, it gives you roots.”
Porter hopes to make improvements to the house in the future, adding storage and a garage eventually. For now, he’s just enjoying what he has.
“Everything you add to it is yours,” he said. “I’m definitely super excited.”
“We come from a place in the city and we’ve always heard these stories and we ended up living in a house on Plantation Drive in the city of Sweeny, with all of its history,” Porter said. “To own a piece of that — the weight is not lost on us. We appreciate the town, we appreciate the home and we appreciate Military Warriors for giving us this opportunity.”
