Making a much-anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus, comes the glamorous world of the Elizabethan Era, chock full of extravagance and entertainment.
The Elizabethan Madrigal Feast, hosted by the Center of Arts and Sciences every two years since 1988 until the pandemic interfered, features a massive cast of musicians, singers, actors and dancers presenting a night of Shakespearean entertainment.
“We tell a shortened version of the story. I compress the story into scenes that happen throughout the evening, and it is acted by the servers and members of the cast,” writer and director Judi James said. “There’s such amazing singers, actors, dancers and costumes all involved with this. The story, ‘As You Like It,’ happens throughout the evening, intermixed with the dinner. There’s a three-course meal, so it’s a full night of entertainment.”
When the center canceled the production in 2020, organizers also decided to wait until this year to revive it to preserve the tradition of having it on even-numbered years.
“We could have done it in 2021, but I think that it would not have turned out well with where we were in the pandemic and everything else last year to do that,” Executive Director Wes Copeland said.
The regular performers also make their holiday plans around whether the Madrigal is scheduled for that year. Retain those volunteers and their goodwill also factored into when the center would bring it back, Copeland said.
The feast has evolved into a very large production with a sizable attendance, growing from one weekend to three and almost all shows selling out.
“It’s super family-oriented. There are families that have come to it since ’88. It’s become such a staple of the holiday season in our community,” said Rachael Welsh, who plays Queen Elizabeth. “It’s just fun and sparkly and you kind of get a taste of that regal pageantry that we don’t really have in America.”
While the actors have the spotlight, many things go into the show behind the scenes. The writers, costume designers, choreographers start developing the production months before rehearsals start. The costumes are as much a star as the performers, hand-stitched with histoprial accuracy and passed down for decades.
“Cheryl Fowler is the costume designer and does a lot of the construction, she has a large crew but it’s just amazing. Cheryl and her team of fine sewers spend hours on these beautiful costumes, It’s just an incredible part of the evening,” James said. “We have an amazing musical director, Tony Stewart; he is an amazing director and just makes the show unmistakably unique.”
The community theater offers the unique opportunity for everybody to have the chance to be on stage. That can be seen in the cast, with a large variety of people from all walks of life and careers, Copeland said.
“It absolutely helps grow what we call our center family, the people who give up their time and their talents and their resources to make sure that this that this place continues to offer the best that we can offer to our community,” he said. “We have people who work in other industries who maybe grew up developing these talents of singing, dancing, acting, instrumental performance, all of those kinds of things, but elected to go into the professions they’re in. Well, this really gives them the avenue and opportunity to kind of quote-unquote ‘scratch that itch’ a little bit.”
The feast is one of the best chances for people to see new faces on stage at the center. This year is no exception. Some of the most notable are the singers sitting at the head table and Welsh, who will only be the third person to ever play Queen Elizabeth doe the feast.
“To kind of take over, take the crown so to say, from such phenomenal women is just a huge honor and it’s not really one that I take lightly. I’m super, super honored that Judi and Cheryl cast me in this role,” Welsh said. “I love seeing new people. As much as we want to represent the Elizabethan courts and the Elizabethan look, we also want to represent our community, right? So, we want to have the diversity that our area has and kind of show the diverse talents that we have — show that we are able to embrace new people and embrace and encourage and support new talent hat hopefully will come back and do shows with center stages for years to come.”
Madrigal is the best way to experience what the center offers and give performers the chance to dabble in a little bit of everything — acting, dancing, and singing.
“There’s so many different things involved with this, there’s singing, acting, there’s interaction with the crowd and there’s good food. It brings together the best parts of the center theater,” dancer Madison Unger said. “This especially is really an amazing production. It sort of teleports you back to a time where the queen would come and sit and eat and watch Shakespeare with you. I hope that it encourages people to come and do other things at the center.”
The Elizabethan Madrigal Feast runs for three weekends in the Dow Arena Theater, starting Friday. Thursday through Saturday shows run at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $85 to $100 and available at www.bcfas.org, by phone 979-265–7661 or in person during regular business hours.
