Today
“Janet’s Planet”: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Introducing the wonders of the galaxy in a 45-minute interactive presentation. Admission $5. Call (979) 230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
No Bummer Summer Event: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Celebrating first responders. Free food and games. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Jellyfish Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Hoopla Book Club: 7 p.m. via Zoom. In Conversation with author Andrew Young and Paul Heitsch. Free. Register at bit.ly/39mtQwn.
Manga and More: 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Button making. Call 979-345-3394.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Seaside with the Savior Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Blvd. N. Contact Laura McGlynn 979-265-1111 or lapaws57@yahoo.com.
Thursday
HK Jacobs Book Signing: 3 to 5 p.m. at Madeline’s, 221 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. A 1996 Sweeny graduate, Jacobs is a critical care physician and author of the Alex Wilde Series. Call 979-345-6944.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Family Fun Night Scavenger Hunt: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Pirates: Lost at Sea: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Kids Craft: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Under the Sea.” Call 979-345-3394.
STEM with Pete: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Under the Ocean drawing class: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Family Fun Night: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Railroads, Canals and Rivers: 6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free. Paul Pedisich will explore the evolution of transportation in Brazoria County from the 1830s to 1860s, including the role of money, politics and labor. Call 979-864-1208.
Adult crafts: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 4 office, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Free beach towels for donors. Call 979-345-1130.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center Studio 5, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley Charles at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov.
Friday
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Free Movie in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” Free. Call 979-297-4533
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. 12-step program offering healing from hurts, hang ups and habits. Contact 979-297-3049 or www.cepcj.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Saturday
Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. $20 first couple, $5 each additional person. Free photo opportunity and snacks for purchase. Music by DJ Herman Medina. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Call Michelle Medina at 979-481-7160.
Juneteenth Celebration: Noon to 7 p.m. at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road, Angleton. Free food, cornhole tourney, music, parade and other activities. Call Ada Pierre at 832-921-1744 or Charles Johnson at 979-233-4785.
Mims Juneteenth Celebration: 1 to 6 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4783 FM 521, Brazoria. $15 barbecue dinners. Activities include bingo, giant games, cornhole, African bead craft, music, history program and register to vote. Contact mimsjcc@gmail.com, 832-617-1542 or 832-277-3042.
Juneteenth Special Event: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. “The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir” book launch celebration and reading with Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell (via Zoom) and Dr. Craig T. Follins. Call 979-864-1519.
Saturday STEM Challenge Cartesian Divers: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. All supplies provided. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
