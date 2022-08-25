Demi-John marina fire cause undetermined
Because of the length of time Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina burned in late July, investigators have ruled the fire’s cause as undetermined, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“We’re done with our investigation and we’re going to rule it as undetermined,” he said. “The fire had burned for so long and with the intensity, we couldn’t come up with a conclusive determination.”
The fire started just after 5 p.m. July 28 and destroyed the 32-unit storage building, 25 units of which contained boats, Vela said.
“(It burned so long) because it was an older structure and the wind was blowing pretty good that day and the tin on the storage unit proposes a very unique challenge to fire departments,” Vela said. “When that tin starts collapsing, it protects the area the fire department needs to get to put the fire out.”
Sweeny seeks volunteers
The Sweeny City Council is accepting applications from people interested in serving on its Crime Control Prevention District board in anticipation of voters approving the district’s creation.
Seven people would serve on the board ahead of a measure going before voters to use a portion of the city’s sales tax to fund police department equipment purchases.
Applications will be accepted at Sweeny City Hall through Sept. 18. Appointments will then be made by the City Council.
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi and Police Chief Brad Caudle saw the success of the program during their time working for Richwood.
“We’re pretty excited. It seems like this has gained a lot of community support,” Koskiniemi said, stressing it does not create a new tax but specifically allocates existing tax revenue.
CAER sirens still down
After beginning routine maintenance on the Community Awareness and Emergency Response sirens in early August, a timeline has yet to be determined when they will return online.
“I know that maintenance work continues and there is no update on the timeline at this time,” said CAER’s communications leader, Tabitha Ray Walles. “The CAER team is working as quickly as possible. There is no defined timeline for completion.”
CAER has two alert systems that allow it to notify residents of incidents and what actions to take — IPAWS and CodeRED. With the emergency sirens down for maintenance, those methods will be the main means of notification should an incident occur.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the CodeRED alert system, which notifies only registered users, Ray said. The system works in conjunction with the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management to notify people and share a company’s communications.
