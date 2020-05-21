SWEENY — City leaders shuffled and scrambled money to accommodate multiple loans and technological projects for Sweeny.
A certificate of obligation issue signed in 2006 will be paid with from the infrastructure donation fund. The water softener account will repay loans for a 2017 Ford Explorer for the Sweeny Police Department and a 2017 Kubota Tractor for public works, worth a combined $22,881.06
The infrastructure donation fund sits at $211,556.02 and the water softener account’s balance is $241,118.94, City Manager Reece Cook said.
The total payoff of $55,281.06 in loans saved the city $48,776.03 for the next fiscal year, Cook said.
Sweeny officials also contracted Revize, a software entity, to build and update a new city website. The city will enter a four-year agreement with a $3,950 cost for the first year with a $1,700 payment each following year. The sum totals $9,050.
Funds from the 78 Bond and the Retirement Fund Texpool accounts will pay the first year’s cost, Cook said.
The 78 Bond is balanced at $3,355.61 while the Retirement Fund has $3,070.11, according to the city.
Revize representatives will deal with the “design, migration and hosting” of the website, officials say.
Subsequent money required would appear as line items in the city budget, Cook said.
The city concluded with the revision of purchasing a vehicle for City Hall personal off this year’s budget.
“We approved to reallocate these funds,” Cook said. “It is yet to be put to a specific item.”
Council delayed until next month a decision on whether to change its regular meeting days, Cook said. Officials have run in numerous conflicts which had prevented some members and residents unable to attend, Cook said.
As Texas continues to reopen, Sweeny city facilities will follow suit at the start of June.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members approved the reopenings of the community and senior centers to occur at the beginning of next month.
Although seniors are at the most risk, the council did not want to discriminate against one particular group of people, Cook said.
“The Senior Center will be open to seniors only,” Cook said. “We will utilize the protocols given by the governor’s office and the county.”
Both centers will operate at the maximum capacity set by governor’s Executive Orders, Cook said.
