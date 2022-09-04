Freeport police

FREEPORT

Co-worker accused of car damage

A disagreement between co-workers has police looking into vehicle damage.

After seeing damage to his personal vehicle, a 66-year-old man who drives for a trucking company called the police at about 2:14 a.m. Friday to the 600 block of South Avenue D, authorities said.

“(His) personal vehicle that was on the property was struck by another vehicle, and they believe it was possibly in retaliation of a previous disagreement,” said Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham.

With a person of interest in mind, it is only assumed based on the disagreement from the man, Graham said.

They’re estimating about $3,500 in damages to a quarter panel and tail light and scuff marks on the tires, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Building burglarized:

Several items along with a company vehicle were reported stolen from a Freeport business, authorities said.

The theft was reported at about 7:52 a.m. Friday at the 1900 block of Zapata Street, which is a commercial business, said Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham.

“During the burglary, it appears they came along with a set of spare keys for one of the work trucks, which is a 2001 Chevy utility truck, and it was stolen,” Graham said.

In the building, the suspects took electronics and tools, he said.

“It doesn’t look like there was any video obtained, but if anyone in the area might have seen it stolen, we would like them to come forward,” Graham said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.