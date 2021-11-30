SURFSIDE BEACH — A village police officer fired his weapon at a passing vehicle as he tried to help a disabled motorist after a tree-lighting ceremony in the village.
The shots took place about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 332 and Bluewater Highway after the Surfside Beach Christmas tree-lighting. Village officers were trying to assist a vehicle that either broke down or became stuck in a ditch when another vehicle passed at excessive speed, Brazoria County Sheriff's Capt. Darrell Collins said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.