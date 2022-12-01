ROSHARON — A woman found dead with gunshot wounds near the intersection of FM 521 and FM 1462 in Rosharon on Tuesday had been romantically linked to a man who died in a wreck nearby on Monday, sheriff’s department officials said.
Authorities were working Wednesday to determine if there is a connection between the two incidents.
Someone called police about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to say they had found a body. Sheriff’s Department officials identified the deceased as Keniqua Dachelle King, 28. She had gunshot wounds that investigators believe caused her death, said Lt. Joel Lares of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s office.
“It’s going to be investigated as a homicide,” he said.
The collision occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday.
“The night before there was also a crash that involved a Traveon Lingard,” Lares said. “Mr. Lingard has been romantically linked to the deceased — not to say that there’s a direct involvement, but we’re gonna explore all avenues of the investigation, including if there’s any relation there.”
Lingard, 19, and Ann Cheatham, 53, who was driving the other vehicle, died in the collision.
Cheatham’s two children riding in the car at the time went to a local hospital, but Lares had no update on their condition Wednesday evening.
Officials could not say whether the two incidents are related, but Lares was comfortable saying that there was no general public safety issue.
“We’re looking into every lead at this point. Every lead is being investigated,” Lares said.
Authorities believe there is no threat to the general public, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
