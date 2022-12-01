BRAZORIA — Celebrating the 100th year of the American Legion Auxiliary, James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561 is giving back to Veterans in the area through their annual Sugarplum Market.
Unit 561 puts great priority towards helping veterans in the area with whatever they need and to do that they put on their annual market fundraiser
“All our money goes to help local veterans,” Unit 561 President Kimberly Stephenson said.
The market will include a silent auction, chicken spaghetti plates for sell, and over 60 vendors available. There will also be a quilt raffle this year and Santa, the Sugarplum fairy and the Grinch will make appearances, Stephenson said.
“We have an assortment of things being sold. We have homemade goods, some clothes. We have some ladies bring canned jellies and things,” Unit 561 Historian Candy Rab said. “We have some jewelry — one lady normally sets up a booth of antiques. We have a lovely couple that sets up art. They have a lot of beautiful oil paintings, and they also do things like Christmas trees and stuff made out of jewelry.”
Silent auction items include an insulated Camo tote, a chainsaw, a sewing machine and metal art.
Santa will be there to take pictures with along with other fun activities for the kids, Rab said.
For the last six years, Unit 561 has used the money they’ve raised from the Sugarplum Market to help veterans in the area, whether that be buying groceries or helping to build a porch for an older veteran and other volunteer work.
“We try to cut through the red tape. A lot of veterans have a whole lot of hoops they have to jump through and red tape they have to go through, so we try to cut that out,” Stephenson said. “We have built a little tiny home for a veteran, we’ve paid electric bills, we’ve bought groceries, medical expenses that they might have. We kind of expand it to veterans and their families if they have a child, to help them out as well.”
The organization has spent over $60,000 in their mission to help any veteran that needs it by also providing Thanksgiving meals and Christmas baskets to those alone during the holidays. The unit also awards scholarships to high school seniors. Their goal every year is to give out two every year, however, with the proceeds from the market they’ve been able to give out four every year.
“We just had no money whatsoever when we started this unit. This was our idea that we came up with just so we would have an income to be able to give money away to veterans,” Stephenson said. “I mean we started the Sugarplum Market and it’s just kind of grown.”
James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561 invites everyone to explore the market and help their cause. The Sugarplum Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 203 East St. Bernard Street. Chicken Spaghetti Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates are $15.
“I think that our veterans gave a lot and I think it’s important that we are there for them.” Stephenson said. “We have a lot of veterans that have post-traumatic stress disorder. They have issues stemming from being in the military and then some that just have hard times in general. I think that they have done a lot for our country and that now is the time for us to give back to them.”
