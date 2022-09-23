Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth & Mars”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Murder Mystery Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Teens vs. Adults. Limited space. For adults only. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Scenes Of Brazoria History Opening Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Showcasing work of artist Don Hutson. Call 979-297-1570.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Bayou Roux. Bring lawn chairs for live music, food trucks and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Saturday
BCRC Walk For Recovery: 9 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. food, prizes, kids games, and a dance show. Contact bcrcommittee2018@gmail.com or www.brazoriacountyrecoverycommittee.com.
Habitat Ground Blessing Ceremony: 10 a.m. at 1301 Caldwell Road, Angleton. Catholic Daughters for America hosting ceremony for Habitat for Humanity build it is sponsoring. Call Mary Montague 979-418-1222.
Taste Of The Brazos: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazos Mall TJ Maxx Courtyard, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $50 registration; Chef Daniel show tips and tricks to prepare Texas Roadhouse menu items. Call Kimberly Mayer 979-864-1558.
“Casino Night” Chamber Gala: 6 p.m. happy hour and heavy hors d’ oeuvres, 7 p.m. casino games start at West Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Tickets $50 include dinner and gaming money. Contact 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Educational booths, native plant sale, fun kids’ activities and expert speakers. $5 admission and Kids 12 and under are free. Contact 979-480-0999 or info@gcbo.org.
Dawn of the Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Tastes Of Texas: A Tribute To Carnival Foods: 6 to 7 p.m. happy hour, 7 to 9 p.m. at Bay City Civic Center, 201 Seventh St., Bay City. Food, spirits, live and silent auctions. Presented by Matagorda County Museum and the Gourmet Guys. Tickets available at the museum, 2700 Ave. F, Bay City. Call 979-245-7502.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at The Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 979-574-4858.
124th Church Anniversary and Family and Friends Day Celebration: Noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton. Outside games and activities; dessert contest. Contact Ruby Carter at 979-849-2723.
Old Timers Reunion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angleton Junior High, 1200 Henderson Road, Angleton. Annual gathering of Angleton students who graduated from 1940-1972. $20 fee includes lunch and class photo. Call John Morgan 979-848-7993.
Sunday
Covered Dish Luncheon: Noon at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Bring a covered dish and enjoy fellowship. Call 979-345-4642.
124th Church Anniversary Service: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 West Live Oak, Angleton. Open to public. Contact Ruby Carter at 979-849-2723.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
