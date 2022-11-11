Celebrate veterans’ day with a two-day event this weekend featuring music, movies, and food.
West Columbia’s Warrior’s Refuge hosts its third annual VetFest, starting tonight with a screening of “Top Gun” and continuing with a day of vendors, information and entertainment.
“We would like to see our veterans come out and look at some of the resources that are available and get to know us and also our community. We want everybody to come out,” director of operations Robert Heckler said. “It’s a great event all the way around and it’s exciting to see the different vendors come out. We have bands coming and seeing the community come together is something we look forward to.”
The Warriors Refuge is a non-profit organization geared toward helping veterans get back on their feet. The main focus of this event is to raise money and offer information to veterans about what the non-profit does and can do for them.
“Warrior’s Refuge is a transitional housing facility that serves homeless veterans. Our goal is to come alongside veterans that are battling homelessness and provide them with the tools necessary to break that chain of homelessness,” Heckler said. “We provide mental health counseling, employment, education, and support a variety of different services that help them overcome those barriers that cause homelessness. Vetfest gives them a chance to connect with the veteran service organizations in their community and to raise awareness for the different organizations we have around here.”
VetFest is a major fundraising event for the refuge, money from the event will go directly back into the program, improving and upgrading the building to help veterans as much as they possibly can
“The money goes towards whatever is necessary for our overall goal, and especially with the education and employment side we want to be sure that we are going to be able to help them find something stable, not just temporary,” refuge community relations director Ariel Lara said.
Movie night starts at 8 p.m. at the refuge. Admission is free and food trucks will be on site. Saturday, the festivities will start at 9 a.m. with a Car and Bike show presented by Auto Repair Unlimited, vendors, food trucks, and non-profit organizations such as the SPCA and Community Health Network will be open all throughout the day. The main fundraising portion of the event will take place at 3 p.m. with the auction featuring James Avery, Starbucks, and rounds at the Wilderness Golf Course. To end the night there will be a performance from Jackson Avenue at 8 p.m. All events are free and open to everyone.
“Everything is free and open to the community, and there will be vendors and food trucks, things like that. There will be an auction, that’s kind of how we get our support, through the auction.” Lara said. “We love to say that we welcome every veteran and every proud patriot, those that are supportive, anyone who has any kind of veteran association past or present. We always welcome everyone in the community.”
VetFest takes place 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Warrior’s Refuge 212 N 14th St. West Columbia.
