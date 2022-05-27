ANGLETON — City Council has moved forward with a planned issue of certificates of obligations for about $10 million that will provide facilities and equipment for the growing city to operate more effectively, officials said.
The bonds will be for a little less than $10 million, Mayor Jason Perez said. Their sale received council’s approval during a meeting this week.
“This is the bond that the council passed a few meetings ago for new infrastructure over $450,000,” Perez said. “We did get a decent rate, but we know with the market we’re in right now, we knew it was going to be higher than what we got it for last year at 4.1 percent.”
The $10 million will be split between four projects — the Angleton Operations Center, street projects, fire department support building and possibly a generator. The majority will go to the operations center at $7.5 million, which will house the public works, parks and IT departments, Perez said. Other departments to be decided also are expected to relocate there, Perez said.
iAD Architects will handle the architectural and engineering services to design, produce construction contract documents and project administration for the new center, Perez said. That contract will be worth $456,171, and will take about a year to 18 months to get it finished when it starts, Perez said.
Part of this will get paid for from a certificate of obligation instead of asking voters for bond approval, he said.
In other business, the council approved seeking a grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Improvement Program for improvements to Henderson Road.
The cost of the improvements is estimated at $32 million. If the grant is approved, the city will have to come up with $8 million for its matching share of the cost, Perez said.
“Our engineers have come back and said they need to expand and improve that road because it’s a major road in the city,” Perez said. “So if we can get the area council to approve it, then we’ll move forward.”
Additionally, council approved an interlocal agreement with the South Central Planning and Development Commission for the provision of My Government software for the developmental service department.
The software will handle permitting and inspections, code enforcement, health inspections and zoning change requests, variance requests and plan reviews, Perez said.
The software will cost about $26,000 and $1,150 a month after it’s installed, which will come out of the budget.
The city also approved buying JustFOIA software, a public information request management system.
“This is a software package where requests for public information will go through that instead of going through city hall,” Perez said. “You’ll do the request and this will be the tracking tool, timeline tool and how we get the information back to the person who is requesting the information.”
The software will be $9,385 and is budgeted, the agenda packet said.
“The city receives about 170 requests a month from police reports, crash reports, personnel files and email requests,” the mayor said. “This will be a great tool to keep on top of all the requests.”
Council also gave the owner of a house at 504 Farrer St. 30 days to demolish it or the city will do the job itself, Perez said. If that route is needed, the city will bill the owner for the work, estimated to cost $7,500.
