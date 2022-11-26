N othing widens the gap between those who are food insecure and those who are not such like the end-of-the-year holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas commercials television portray food-laden tables, but many families can only find such feasts by standing in line for their first decent meal in months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture states that more than 34 million Americans are food insecure, according to the Feeding America.
In 2020, the Map the Meal Gap reported 42,840 residents were food insecure in Brazoria County, which is about 11.6 percent of the population, according to Feeding America. Many of those residents do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and must rely on the food banks and food programs for extra support.
The good news is there are several organizations and programs across Brazoria County working to close the gap.
BIG-CITY ASSISTANCE
Brazoria County is fortunate to be have access to the largest food bank in the nation, the Houston Food Bank, which helps supply local pantries and regular food-giveaways.
The food bank has a 300,000-square-foot distribution center and 70 working trucks that serve 18 counties surrounding the Houston area, Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene said.
“The mechanics of what a bank does is pursue surplus food. There are billions of pounds of food wasted a year,” Greene said. “We pursue what the food industry is not able to sell but it’s still perfectly good. So we go get it. Our volunteers do whatever is necessary to make it ready for distribution. And then we deliver that to a network of 1,600 charitable partners who actually provide food to the food insecure.”
Last year, the bank distributed $11 million worth of food to more than 42,000 recipients, Greene said.
Food insecurity is a big problem, but it’s not just about food. Insecurity is really about income, Greene said.
Households with incomes can struggle with food insecurity, he said. They’re struggling to pay their rent or utility bills and food is the most flexible spectrum for them.
It manifests itself quickly as a food issue because people can’t pay only 90 percent of the rent, but they can cut back to 90 percent of a food bill through buying items of less nutritional quality, Greene said. Food is also the easiest type of aid to get instead of utility or rental assistance because of the surplus available to food banks, he said.
THEY LOOK LIKE US
“If you visualize the face of hunger, people typically think about a person with a swollen belly, visible ribs and skinny limbs. However, the reality is the real face of hunger looks like you and me,” said David Huang, founder of Harvest for the Hungry in Oyster Creek. “I think people are struggling in Brazoria County because, at a moment’s notice, any one of us at any time could find ourselves in a life-changing situation, such as a natural disaster or divorce or death in the family and or a breakdown of a car. Furthermore, the pandemic, the global conflicts and inflation have increased the cost of food and other goods and gasoline and significantly, leading to more food insecurity.”
Referring to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Huang said food prices have increased by 13 percent this year, which is the largest increase since 1979, he said.
The failures of the food system have led to many families across Brazoria County relying on local nonprofits, food banks and other charitable entities to try to meet their food needs, Huang said.
He is the founder of the nonprofit farm that sits on 61 acres in Oyster Creek.
“Our mission is to grow and provide nourishing farm-to-table food for our communities struggling with food insecurity,” he said.
Huang started the organization because there is extreme poverty in rural Brazoria County. He knows, because he is a product of poverty himself, he said.
“I understood the challenges around food insecurity, not only as a child but also as an adolescent. There is shame, there’s embarrassment, there’s bullying, there’s teasing,” Huang said. “And there’s other things that are associated with poverty. And I wanted to start this organization to address those issues, so that others would not have to go through what I went through. As I was growing up in food insecurity.”
NOT A HANDOUT
Harvest for the Hungry invites the community to go to the farm and harvest their own food so they can experience where what they eat is coming from, what it looks like, how to harvest it and how to maintain it, Huang said.
“We want them to learn about the benefits to eating healthy, we want to show them how to cook the food that they just harvested in a healthy manner. And so we are a farm that focuses on experience and education in our way of addressing food insecurity,” he said.
The farm grows different types of food for different seasons, and that is reflected in what it offers. Harvey for the Hungry also has 100 hens laying eggs, 26 bee boxes to produce honey and a lake and pond stocked with fish, Huang said.
The organization is funded mainly by donors passionate about reducing food insecurity along with grants and fundraising events, he said.
MAKING THEIR MART
Another resource that tackles food insecurity for those at a younger age, is the presence of the Brazosport College Gator Mart, which is co-sponsored by the Houston Food Bank.
The Gator Mart mission is to provide food security for students so they can focus on putting their financial resources to other uses, said Lisa Unger, Brazosport College Coordinator of Student Wellness and Basic Needs. Prioritizing paying for classes or books so they can complete their education puts young adults in a better financial position for their future, which can help break the cycle of generational hunger.
The market supplies $150 in food per student, which includes up to 15 pounds of fruit, 15 pounds of vegetables, 10 pounds of protein, 20 pounds of dry goods and 10 pounds of dairy, Unger said. They also give out toiletries, cleaning supplies and, recently, COVID tests.
“It’s really an educational component,” Unger said. “It’s not an economic-driven initiative as much as trying to teach students to please access their resources so that we can get you to your end goal, completion of that certificate or that degree.”
BROAD MISSION
There’s so much work to be done in helping people who are not considered needy, Greene said.
“That’s where they’re really trying to focus more and more and more energy, and I feel very confident about the impact of that,” he said. “I’m really proud of what we’re doing with the community colleges and the clinics and the job training programs and how we’re supporting them and their mission, because helping Brazosport Community College succeed ends up accomplishing our mission.”
Brazosport College student and Gator Mart part-time food specialist Nataly Castillo sits on the neighborhood advisory committee with the Houston Food Bank. She recently had the opportunity to represent the food bank at a conference on nutrition and health in Washington, D.C.
The meeting was to discuss what improvements can be made in terms of food insecurity on a national level, Castillo said.
The White House wants to implement free universal lunches regardless of economic background and has set a goal to end hunger by 2030, Castillo said.
This will include expanding eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrtion Prograsm for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), along with the universal lunch program in which they will offer higher-quality food and provide nutritional information, Castillo said.
“I think it’s amazing that we’ve had a staff member and, not only who is a student here, who has now become a part-time staff member, that was able to sit inside the White House and be at the table with all the changemakers from across the nation,” Unger said. “And just to think about that again, we just opened three years ago and now we have a seat at the White House. That change, it’s so exciting to watch that evolve and then think about the opportunities that where will we be in three more years.”
THE RIGHT TO EAT
Food is a fundamental human right much like air and water, Huang said.
“We dare to dream of having a community where no one is hungry,” he said. “And by having these farmer markets and having a community come out to the farm, our goal is to break the cycle of food insecurity and transform the health of our next generation through increased access and consumption to nourishing food from our farm and our goal is to create more food in a more efficient way.”
Greene knows the work he does makes an impact, but it does not solve the problem yet.
“I’ve been doing this a very long time. I started working with food banks 34 years ago, and in the early days, we thought, ‘Hey, we can conquer hunger,’” Greene said. “There’s more surplus food than there is hunger, we just got to go get that and get it to people who need it. And we were clearly wrong. If that theory of change was correct, you wouldn’t have hunger in America today because the food banks collectively are doing that and theoretically would have closed the gap 30-plus years ago. So this way of thinking was not realizing how the income gap is way bigger than the food gap.”
The Houston Food Bank is now distributing to area charities in a dollar value equivalent to more than $200 million, so if they did nothing, people would be a lot worse off, Greene said
That’s why the partnerships with colleges and other programs are so important to the overall mission for organizations fighting food insecurity, he said.
The number of people accessing the Brazosport College Gator Mart has exploded since 2020, Unger said, and cites a report that 48 percent of community college students report being food insecure. Over the last year the market has provided more than 7,132 food distributions to students, she said.
“Part of it’s just educating people and helping them realize and learn the value of nutrition and accessing that,” Castillo said.
There’s still a large need that needs to be met and we’re going to continue to do that, Unger said.
