OYSTER CREEK — Cesar Cantu of the Carpenter’s House just wants to spread some brotherly love.
The church, located across the street from City Hall, is planning a community fun day Saturday in order for neighbors to get to know each other better. Members had a similar event in August for their church and had at least a couple of hundred attendees. They decided they wanted to get everyone into the act this time around.
“It’s a fish fry and we’re welcoming the entire community to come by and get to know us a little bit and get a free meal,” Cantu said.
It won’t just be fish and potential fellowship Cantu and his church will be providing, however, but a look at the Boots on the Ground program he’s involved in as part of his work with the Warrior’s Refuge veteran program.
“We’re going to have a few of our horses there. We’ve got an equine therapy that Boots on the Ground is part of. I’m also the CEO of the Warrior’s Refuge and we work with veterans, but we have an equine program and I want to extend that to the community as well,” Cantu said. “I wanted to kind of showcase it a little bit so people could see it and maybe become part of it as well.”
The fun day will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane, near the town’s water tower.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.