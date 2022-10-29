CLUTE — Residents in many Southern Brazoria County cities have felt the effects of the rising prices from Brazosport Water Authority.
Add Clute to the list.
After 20 minutes of discussion during its meeting Thursday, three of the four City Council votes were in favor raising water fees by 8.73 percent to cover the higher cost the city is being charged by the water provider. Council chose that rate over its second option of a 6.85 percent hike.
BWA has cited rising chemical prices, some of which have gone up 70 to 90 percent, and increases for employees to keep its workforce from leaving as primary factors for its increase.
Clute is working to stay ahead of increases so as not to hurt its utility fund, City Manager C.J. Snipes said.
The average residential bill will increase from $73.32 per month to $80.33 after the decision.
The increase will take effect Jan. 1 at the suggestion of Councilman Erick Aguilar so it’s added after the holidays.
Lake Jackson, Richwood, Oyster Creek and Brazoria previously approved rate increases due to the water authority’s rising costs.
Construction of a desalination plant by BWA also is projected to make water more expensive down the line.
Clute currently has a water tower and system, but with plans to add 350 new homes over the next two years, the opportunity provides additional demand to potentially build a standpipe or water tower.
They share a wastewater treatment facility with Richwood, but with its growth in population, that plant is expected to expand in the future.
Snipes believes the city will be healthier financially in the long run, making accepting the rising rates easier, but the change is going to affect repairs and renovations.
“What we’re trying to do right now is to get folks conditioned to the fact that we’re trying to build up that rate and that revenue to cover those costs that are getting ready to come up,” he said.
Also Thursday, council looked through its economic development corporation financial disbursement plan to help upcoming city projects.
“The EDC collects a portion of the sales tax just like the general fund in the sidewalk streets and drainage fund,” Snipes said. “The more sales tax is generated, the more revenue that’s available to the EDC.”
Branding is just one of the five items that the city can use the money for to help attract new businesses and more tourists, he said.
Businesses are encouraged to apply for the projects the city will review, then approve or deny the request.
Due to the city’s workload and limited staff, applications are not available until late spring 2023, Snipes said.
There are $2.41 million in the EDC fund balance in the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget, Mayor Calvin Shiflet said, with $435,000 allocated for the projects.
Community signage funds are budgeted at $60,000.
The Department of Transportation along with budget limits will determine how many of these distinct city entry signs there will be.
The amount of $100,000 of the savings is set aside for local businesses looking for financial assistance.
“We want folks to be creative and if they have a need, and they haven’t asked they can bring it forward. We’ll try and figure out a way to make that happen,” Snipes said.
Community branding and a strategic plan for complementary branding for Clute and Clute EDC is estimated to be around $75,000.
Clute’s current color scheme is red, white and blue. In the past, branding designs included a mosquito and the city name spelled out with an emphasis on the “L.”
“We want it to be timeless and iconic where folks are going to take a look at and go ‘that’s Clute and we know that’s Clute’,” Snipes said.
They will finalize the branding before the city begins adding signs.
When the projects start will depend on the status of the city’s Livable Center, but Snipes is hopeful they can run concurrently starting early next year.
The center is a construction plan built around Main Street and travel from Highway 332 to the Highway 288B business district. Money from the city’s $2.9 million bond issue to fund its Capital Improvement Program will be used to carry out the Livable Center initiative.
Although the council has tossed around many ideas for its brand image, they are going to wait for the final design, before diving into strategic planning and branding efforts within the Liveable Center.
When the work is approved by the city council, there will be a 60-day waiting period before the capital can be expended.
