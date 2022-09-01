SWEENY — After years of planning, successes, failures and elections, an important symbolic step took place for the new Sweeny hospital building as members of the board, staff and local officials came out to break ground.
The event has been years in the making and the crowd that gathered for the festivities happily cheered as staffers fired off a “21-gun salute” made up of confetti cannons, which launched Sweeny-appropriate bits of blue paper into the air, and ceremonial shovels turned the earth.
“I’ve served on the board for eight years now and for eight years there’s been talk and design of it. We really ramped that effort up in the last, say, three to four years, bringing it from conceptual to design and going out and putting all the puzzle pieces together until we get here today,” said Sweeny Hospital District Board President Mason Nichols.
The experience of finally starting to put their plan into action was exciting and rewarding, Nichols said. In his public remarks, he thanked the community for their support, both for the hospital in general and for coming to the ceremony, specifically.
“As I speak for myself and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I just want to say we’re very humbled and honored to be your stewards for this district and going forward with this plan, we hope to continue to provide the best possible healthcare to this community for many, many, many more years to come,” Nichols said.
Kari Schroeter, the executive director of the Sweeny Community Hospital Foundation Board, added details in her introduction.
“In 2014, the Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation was formed with the sole goal to support the hospital district in its endeavors and promote the health of the community. At that time, there was already discussions of a new hospital being built,” she said.
Kelly Park, the hospital’s chief executive officer put it succinctly.
“To say I am excited would be an understatement. In a short two years, there will be a new hospital where you are standing right now,” Park said.
Park spoke about how the new building will be one of many changes she’s seen for the hospital growing up and living in Sweeny over the years.
“The new hospital build will be constructed around our current facility,” Park said. “You will see equipment brought in, structures being tore down, and parking accommodations being made very soon. We will have to board up the front and divert traffic to the back of the hospital. Please be patient and gracious with these growing pains.”
She said the current facility will be demolished after the completion of the new one.
In operation since 1965, the Sweeny Hospital will see the construction of a new, two-story building on the grounds right next to the current building. This came after false-starts that would have seen the site change to a space off FM 524.
After a contentious election saw all four incumbents get re-elected this spring, the board moved forward with their plans and Aug. 1, Park signed a commitment letter with TDECU to secure $28 million in funding.
“Thank you for letting us be here,” said TDECU Market President for Southern Brazoria Josh Brian. “The excitement that this is bringing in the community is amazing.”
As the crowd gathered for refreshments, it was plain to see that excitement was the most infectious thing in the hospital. Later, Brian spoke further about the community’s support.
“It’s impressive to see how many people showed up. I think it shows what it means to the community,” he said. “I think you can use words and talk about it, but when you see the people show up and you see the emotions — hearing Kelly (Park) speak and cry, starting as a nurse here to become CEO — there’s a lot of great stories, but it’s just how it impacts the community and how excited everybody is, so it means the most. We’re glad to be a part of it and just happy to be here.”
The estimate for how long the rest of the project would take was about 18 to 20 months, according to the construction manager, Nichols said.
“That’s the live data they’ve been giving us. They’re kind of the experts, so I have to let them tell me how supplies are coming in and the manpower and labor,” he said with a chuckle.
