BRAZORIA — This time of year is for holiday cheer, and the city is making its best efforts to get everyone in town into the festive spirit with its Light Up Brazoria contest.
Spreading down Brooks Street, you’ll find several local businesses participating in the event with fun decor and lights to go along with chosen holiday themes for their stores.
The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce is hosting the contest with its main goal to encourage the community to decorate in mind.
“What we're doing is having all the buildings, businesses, and residences that want to decorate their yard and their building and we're going to have a contest,” So & Sew quilt shop owner Janet Moser said. “They have a couple judges go through town and pick out a couple of winners — one for business and one for homes. The winner of it gets 100 Chamber bucks to spend in any of the stores here in town.”
Various businesses joined in on the contest to encourage the holiday spirit. Some of the store owners are decorating like they saw in Brazoria when they were kids, bringing back the nostalgia of how the town used to be and trying to bring back the traditions for younger generations.
“I was born and raised in Brazoria and I remember as a kid all through downtown Brazoria they would put the real pretty decorations up,” Ronnie’s Ice House owner Tosha Harper said. “I've noticed since probably 2004 that hasn't happened, so I think just lighting up Brazoria is just gonna kind of let the people in the community know that, yeah, we're doing this for them because our parents and grandparents did it for us. I personally want to carry on the tradition that was carried on for me as a kid.”
The businesses have each taken on individual themes for decorating they hope will help them stand out in the competitions including blow up decorations at Ronnies Ice House and creative window art down at the Burnt Biscuit. Everyone is decorating in their own style.
“The general thing is we wanted to make it look like a workshop because we are one,” Smitty’s General Store owner Elda Smith said. “We want to make it like Santa's workshop, with, not really a candy land, but it's a mix between Candyland and a workshop. It’s really fun, all the decorations are handmade and everything.”
The general hope for Light Up Brazoria is that it elevates the Christmas spirit within the community but also that it may pull more people into town and into the local businesses to give people a taste of what Brazoria is like.
“We're trying to bring attention to Brazoria and show people that we have a lot of different things going on here in town and what a better way than to have the city lit up so people can drive through town and check it all out,” Moser said.
Entry is free and applications to join the contest are still open and will close on Dec. 13. Judging will take place Dec. 14 and winners will be announced the following day. For more information contact Ashley Lancaster at the Brazoria Chamber at (979)798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
