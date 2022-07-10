ANGLETON
County beach rules on agenda
The Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court will have multiple public hearings regarding the county’s beaches and parks when it meets Tuesday morning.
The first will focus on adopting amended beach regulations regarding traffic, litter, animals, swimming and glass containers for Brazoria County’s shorelines. Second will be discussion about amending orders regulating Brazoria County beaches, island parks and beach parks. Lastly, there will be a public hearing regarding dune protection and the beach access plan for the county.
In other business, the professional services agreement with Inspired Behavioral Health for mental health services under the sheriff’s office will be discussed. An optional benefit plan by Liberty National Life Insurance will be considered, as will purchase of tax collection software for the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office.
A closed meeting will be held regarding business and financial issues related to the aforementioned contract with Inspired Behavioral Health.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton.
BRAZORIA
Budget workshop planned
Council will discuss the 2022-23 budget in a workshop session and a requested special-use permit for a mobile home at 1002 Ninth St. during its meeting Tuesday.
More discussion will take place over a substandard building at 111 W. Smith St.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
DANBURY
School board to look at budget
The Danbury ISD Board of Trustees will discuss conducting a Danbury-ISD budget workshop during its meeting Monday night.
Proposed structural changes including removal of walls between classrooms and adding an outside door to the museum are under review. A closed session will be held to discuss property agreements and professional personnel designations.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Danbury High School Library, 5611 Panther Drive.
FREEPORT
Council members ready to talk about tabled items
Councilmen Jeff Pena and Mario Muraria have placed discussion of the proposed tax abatement for on the agenda for Monday's council meeting, one of several items tabled during last week's session because documents were not provided for the agenda packet.
Other tabled items returning are a Starbucks grant request along with discussion of the Levy Jog Trail.
Action to repeal Interim City Attorney services from Olson and Olson is also up for discussion with a closed meeting over the city manager job performance.
The special meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to seek approval for half-cent tax funds
A public hearing to discuss funding a dehumidification system for the recreation center natatorium using the half-cent tax funds available will take place Thursday.
The cost of the work is estimated at $600,000, which necessitates an open meeting for public opinions because it exceeds the $500,000 limit council can approve on its own.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
RICHWOOD
City to weigh new zoning amendment
Options for adding a new zoning ordinance amendment concerning buildings larger than 10-by-12 feet are on the agenda for Monday's regular council meeting.
The two options presented to council will pertain to only R-4 zoning districts or expanding to all zoning districts. Current zoning ordinances are also up for discussion.
The meeting will start at 6:20 p.m.at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.