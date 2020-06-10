FREEPORT
Teen charged with aggravated assault
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after another woman said she threatened her with a knife, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Devannah Braswell is accused of attacking another 19-year-old about 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of CR 330 near Freeport, Snelgrove said.
“The victim is the one that reported this,” Snelgrove said.
Brazswell remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, Snelgrove said.
LAKE JACKSON
Man twice accused of public lewdness
Police arrested the same man twice in two days after people reported him performing sexual acts in public, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.
Police responded to the 100 block of Highway 332 West at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where witnesses said they saw the 41-year-old Houston man performing a sexual act, Welch said. He was arrested and charged with public lewdness, a class A misdemeanor, he said.
He was released from Brazoria County jail Sunday on a $2,500 bond, online records show.
Someone reported to police the same man was performing the same act in a parking lot in the 100 block of Eucalyptus Street at about 7 a.m. Monday, Welch said. He was arrested and again charged with public lewdness, Welch said.
The man remained in Brazoria County jail Monday, according to online records, which did not list a bond amount.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail for each charge.
LJ man accused of THEFT: A Lake Jackson man faces a state-jail felony related to stealing money from the retail store where he worked, authorities said.
Jamie Lee Mata, 45, was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond from Brazoria County jail Saturday, online records show.
Mata is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from his workplace over some period of time, Lake Jackson Sgt. Roy Welch said. Welch did not know the specific time period, he said.
Mata worked at a retail store in the 100 block of Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, Welch said.
State-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in prison.
RICHWOOD
Man accused of burglarizing shed
A Beaumont man is in custody after police say he pawned tools reported stolen from a Richwood apartment complex.
Jordan Morgan, 32, remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday on a burglary of a building charge after being arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in West Columbia, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
Morgan is accused of breaking into a building on Timbercreek Drive between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
“It was a maintenance shed where the tools were taken, and some of the tools were later recovered at a pawn shop,” Skelton said.
The complex’s maintenance supervisor reported the theft, Skelton said, and Skelton found the missing items at a local pawn shop.
“Once I located the stolen property, I got a warrant for him, and he was picked up,” Braswell said.
Morgan’s bond was set at $7,500 on the burglary charge, which is a state jail felony. He also had a warrant on an assault charge out of Harris County and unpaid fines from Lake Jackson.
