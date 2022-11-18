ANGLETON — The refrain of being up on the rooftops repeated by the speakers at the annual State of the Community wasn’t because they were performing Christmas carols, and they weren’t referring to Saint Nick.
The explosive housing market in the central part of the county is creating new residents and opportunities, and city leaders, the school district and the health community are responding with added investment and growth of their own, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce luncheon audience heard Thursday.
The presentations by Mayor Jason Perez, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus administrator Beth Reimschissel each focused on what they are doing to address an expected spike in population in city limits and around them.
With about six weeks to go in the year, Angleton already has issued four times as many real estate permits as it has average over the last decade, Perez said. Eight subdivisions are under construction, and the city’s first two master-planned communities are in the works.
“That’s just occupancy. That’s not talking about what’s still being built,” Perez said. “You just drive around town, man there is rooftops, there’s sticks, there’s concrete, there’s loads of materials sitting out there.”
Those developments, both rising from the ground and being laid out for the future, pushed the city to make major investments in infrastructure improvements and amenities including parks. It also is taking a long-term look at other needs, including an estimated $50 million expansion of Henderson Road and new or upgraded city facilities, including the police department, fire stations, animal control shelter and city hall, Perez said.
“We just met yesterday with some engineers, trying to get that project moving,” Perez said of the Henderson Road expansion. “That’s going to take a little while. … Make that a four-lane boulevard, with a bike trail, covering the ditches and get that mobility where we’re walking, driving and biking on Henderson Road from Highway 35 to the Dow credit union.
“We know that’s going to be a major thoroughfare one day and it has to get taken care of.”
Incoming homes have generated increased interest among businesses, including major retailers, to open locations around Angleton, Perez said. The city continues to welcome locally owned businesses, but national chains such as Starbucks are seeing an opportunity, too, he said. A dozen new businesses have opened since Jan. 1 and four more are taking serious looks, Perez said.
Edwards reiterated many of the arguments the school district made in advocating approval of its $196.25 million bond program, which voters approved on the Nov. 8 ballot. It includes five core building projects — including a new elementary school in Rosharon and second junior high — funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings, security enhancements to all campuses and a contingency for possible increases in construction and material costs.
The bond approval will allow the district to stay ahead of the expected surge in students, with the current elementary schools and the junior high projected to reach functional capacity within the next five years.
“There are larger developments coming in the Rosharon area and outside the city as well,” Edwards said. “Take those homes and add the two largest developments and a third one that’s going to hold about 500 homes over 1462 and we expect 7,000 rooftops to be built in the school district in the next five to eight years.
“We’re trying to get out ahead of that so we’re not packing 30 kids into a classroom. This bond will allow us to do that.”
Given the district’s excellent academic performance, growth could exceed current projections — when the state announced Angleton ISD’s “A” rating, several developers called Edwards because the district’s quality made them want to build in the community, he said.
Angleton ISD also is making a significant investment in its staffing, Edwards said. An entry-level teacher will start at about $58,000 a year, well above the state median of $41,198, and the district also paid out $1,000 retention bonuses and a $300 Christmas bonus this year, he said.
“We’ve been very aggressive in trying to keep people here, creating an atmosphere teachers want to teach in and rewarding them for that,” Edwards said.
To ensure its classrooms are fully staffed going forward, the district is considering putting $1.5 million toward growing its own teachers. It plans to expand its Teach Worthy program through which people in support roles in Angleton ISD interested in becoming educators can achieve that goal in two to four years with the district’s help. It also will participate in a state program that in the next few years could boost the salary of a teacher with nine years of experience who achieve performance incentives to more than $100,000.
“That idea to keep it local, get people who are engaged and lived here, that is an investment we think very highly of,” Edwards said.
The purpose of the district’s emphasis on growing and retaining talent is to allow quality people to work close to home and build community, the same vision employed by UTMB Health Angleton Danbury.
The local hospital system affiliate can now compete with facilities in the Houston Medical Center on salaries, Reimschissel said, making it an enticing place to work considering they can work in their community and not have devote the time, parking and gas costs of driving downtown every day. And a lot of providers are taking UTMB Angleton Danbury upon their offers, she said.
“Clinic growth has been a huge thing,” Reimschissel said. “People are driving out of Brazoria County for a clinic appointment. So we’ve been trying to run through a lot of data, who are they going to see, which types of providers and what services can we bring in locally.”
Since the start of the pandemic, hospital staffing has increased 16 percent, she said, and new specialists and primary care providers are signing on to work in Angleton. Specialties that used to require going to other UTMB Health facilities now are being handled on the Angleton campus, she said.
The hospital facility itself also has undergone significant transformation.
An overhauled emergency room is coming online after being delayed by the pandemic, Reimschissel said. The number of treatment rooms has increased from 12 to 18, making it better able to handle the roughly 23,000 patients who come through the ER each year. It also includes a new fast-track room that allows people with less serious medical issues to be seen more quickly without requiring the setup of a fully-equipped patient room, she said.
The revamped ER also features enhanced security measures, including a dedicated area in which inmates from the state prison system will be treated away from patients from the community.
Women’s Services, which includes labor and delivery services, also has been renovated to better improve services. It also will include an observation and triage room that will allow pregnant women to be assessed without requiring a hospital check-in, Reimschissel said.
Patient care specialties also have been enhanced to include a full-time chaplain and a full-time patient advocate, she said, to ensure people’s spiritual and care needs are being adequately met.
