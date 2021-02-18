LAKE JACKSON — With water coursing through municipal water systems throughout the area, cities are working their way through getting the systems back to normal working conditions.
“As of this morning, we achieved the first goal of receiving water from (Brazosport Water Authority),” according to the Thursday morning update from the City of Lake Jackson. “Now, we are focusing on restoring the water storage levels and maintaining safe pressure levels, above 20 psi, so that we can begin the next step of collecting samples. It typically takes about 24 hours to receive results.”
The vast majority of Lake Jackson had power restored Wednesday night, and unlike the Tuesday night power restoration, in many places power stayed on from Wednesday into Thursday morning. Residents are cautioned to continue boiling water and not use tap water until the boil-water advisory is lifted, and that pertains to not only water used to drink and in food preparation, but also water used to wash dishes and the like. People should use disposable plates and utensils until water service normalizes, city officials said.
The boil-water notice remains in effect for Angleton residents, as well, and for people connected to the Richwood water system. The same process happening in Lake Jackson also has to occur in other cities affected by the Brazosport Water Authority outage Tuesday morning.
Workers appeared to have fixed the problems at Sweeny’s water treatment plant Wednesday night, and the city began sending water through and repressurizing lines, but it’s expected there will be low-to-no pressure throughout the city at least until Thursday night, but having some pressure means some people now have water coming out of their taps.
“This water is only there as we cycled the system last night checking equipment to make sure that we were able to build pressures,” according to an update from the Sweeny city government. “This pressure will not be available all day, so whatever you use please use sparingly. Filling up water jugs, coolers or other items is only depleting the system and extending the time we will be trying to manage the system this way.
“Remember, we must fill up the lines and the towers to get the pressures we need in the system to begin working toward leveling the system and releasing the boil water notice. As a reminder, all water for human consumption is under a boil water notice.”
Sweeny residents who spot burst or leaking pipes should contact city hall at 979-548-3321.
Public works employees in Surfside Beach worked through Thursday morning to get water service back online in the coastal village. There are breaks at one of the wells, Mayor Gregg Bisso said, and frozen pipes continue to be an issue.
“If you see a leak either flag a crew down or you can text me the address and I will pass it on,” Bisso said in a statement. “There will also be some volunteers residents also driving around looking for leaks and reporting them.m Please do not call the after-hours number to report problems with the water during the daytime.
“We were lucky to keep power during the night but we could lose it if the residents do not try and conserve power. Please lower your heat and turn off lights not being used. I am asking the rental companies to do the same in their rental properties. If you do see CenterPoint line crews please thank them they have been working around the clock.”
People in Surfside Beach who spot a leak and don’t see a work crew nearby can text Bisso at 713-419-1595.
The electrical situation, while it is better, isn’t back to normal yet. Blackouts could continue through the weekend, according to updates from CenterPoint. At 9:16 a.m., the utility reported there remained around 40,000 people it services who are without power. That’s down from around 800,000 CenterPoint customers without power at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
People served by Texas-New Mexico Power asked people who remain without power to contact the utility. If power’s out, and the breakers are OK, Texas-New Mexico Power advises calling it at 888-866-7456.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.