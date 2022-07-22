LAKE JACKSON — Participants got to fill their minds and their bellies at a luncheon hosted by the historical museum.
The “Something to Chew On”event kicked off mid-day Thursday with the first history talk subject of “Two Gentlemen and a Lady — the Whartons of Eagle Island.”
The event was hosted by the Lake Jackson Historical Museum and guests were able to learn and eat while engaging in a history lesson presented by Brazoria Historical Militia member James Glover, who also is site manager of Stephen F. Austin-Munson County Park.
“I never get tired of the history. It never gets old,” Glover said. “I hate lectures. I like interactive talks with people. It’s all about the stories; the names and dates don’t mean anything. The story is all that matters.”
Eagle Island Plantation is in our own backyard and so the history talk relates to the residents according to the Texas State Historical Association website.
The history references the development of the Abner Jackson Plantation which connects residents to this lesson.
“It’s always good to find out what brought everything around, Stephen F. Austin and how he tied in with the Whartons,” local Bill Hudgins said. “(I) saw this on an email and decided to come and get caught up on some local history. It’s good to hear it again.”
The plantation was established in 1826 on land given to Sarah Groce by her father, Jared Groce, in her marriage to William Wharton. The plantation is just down the road on Oyster Creek, 12 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.
James Glover is a fantastic speaker and Lake Jackson Historical Museum puts out great programs, supporting one another with a small community of local museums, Freeport Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon said.
“There’s a lot of history here in Brazoria County, treasure trails of topics to be covered,” he said.
These noon events are set to continue in the upcoming months now that the pandemic crowd limits have been lifted.
“Every third Thursday of every month, from 12 to 1 p.m., just take a little time of your day and learn something new and then get back to whatever you were doing. It will be a nice time for yourself,” Lake Jackson Historical Museum Director Christine Scovil said. “We put together some ideas of ways we could bring back the community into the museum now that we are not under covid restrictions.”
The event name is not just literal.
“We named the event ‘Something to Chew On’ because we wanted it to be something where you come out and get a lunch and have something to chew on and figuratively have some things to think about and learn some information you didn’t have before.” Scovil said.
Find information on upcoming events at www.ljhistory.org.
