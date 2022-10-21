Brazoswood High School rocketry teacher Chris McLeod didn’t expect his career to reach the heights it has, but his self-described “crazy year” has proven him wrong.
Just months after helping his students achieve a national record for the rocket they built, McLeod found himself in the spotlight Friday when he received the 2023 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year honor during a ceremony in Round Rock. The annual teacher awards are organized by the Texas Association of School Administrators.
“It’s a lot,” McLeod said of the moment they announced his name. “You’re in a room of incredible educators, both current and former people who make decisions at the state level that affect everyone in the room and all 300,000 educators from across the state, and so to be able to say that you are — I don’t know, in that moment, just to realize, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of weight to carry.’”
Each step of the process toward Friday’s announcement — being district teacher of the year, then regional and now state — has been humbling, McLeod said. Awards are not what drives him to teach, he said.
“I come to work every day excited because I do believe in tomorrow,” McLeod said. “Because I believe that we have a world in place because of the students that we helped to give shape — the students’ ambitions and their desires and helping them chase those dreams. At the high school level, a lot of times, I don’t think we would help students dream big enough. So that’s one of my big things. I tell my kids to dream big and plan accordingly.”
Being named the state’s teacher of the year is a dream he never had, he said. The final step toward the honor “happened fast.”
“We came in yesterday and had an interview with a panel of judges from around the state — people on the state board, people who were previous teachers of the year,” he said. “And yesterday, we had a dinner afterward where we got to share as teachers who we are, what we do and why we do it. That was really powerful to hear teachers from across the state who are just excellent at their profession just share a little bit, because you don’t always get that. We’re so busy with our own things that we don’t have those moments.”
During his time before the judging panel, McLeod shared his experiences watching his students take on big problems and solve them as they realized the “why” behind it, he said. He also shared his passion to create problem-solvers and world builders and his goal to inspire students daily and give them hope, he said.
It’s a love of teaching his wife and fellow educator, Kelsie, sees routinely, she said.
“I’ve always seen how much he has dedicated to students, how much he puts into what he does in the classroom and the care that he has for students,” Kelsie McLeod said. “So I’ve seen this for years, and so it is just a really cool moment for the rest of the state of Texas to get to see what I have seen for the past 12 years of his teaching.”
She and others who know McLeod expressed pride in his achievement, but not surprise.
“I feel honored to get to be a part of that because not everybody gets to see it the way that I do,” Kelsie McLeod said. “I felt there was this piece of me that really felt confident that he would win, and to be in the room of that quality of educators the night before, we were able to really hear everybody’s story in a much smaller setting of all the finalists. And it was a roomful of just seeing strong-character individuals who love what they do. So to be amongst that, it was so humbling.”
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey agrees that McLeod deserves the honor, and it’s a great honor for the district as well, he said.
“We’ve never had a teacher advance that far in the teacher of the year categories either, so we are extremely proud,” Massey said. “Mr. McLeod is a model caring, compassionate educator. He is not only an expert in content, but he is an expert in building better people, and that’s what he uses his class to do.”
McLeod has been a teacher for 12 years in subjects including physics, chemistry, engineering and rocketry, which is what he teaches to 10th through 12th graders at Brazoswood. He makes students better people and teaches them critical thinking skills, creativity and problem-solving at a level Massey’s never seen before, the superintendent said.
“He is an incredible teacher, among many other incredible teachers in our school district and across the state, but he is very deserving of this. And so I was not surprised that he won,” Massey said.
Brazoswood Principal Rita Pintavalle is honored to have McLeod on staff, she said. Everybody loves going to his classrooms, where they’ll find his students problem-solving, she said.
“You can tell he enjoys what he’s doing, and that students are enjoying the learning process,” Pintavalle said.
The judges selected McLeod from among three finalists, including Andrea Larson, who teaches multilingual learners at Round Rock ISD’s McNeil High School, and Tricia Shay, an English I teacher at Borger High School in Borger ISD. They also chose Shelley Jeoffroy, a fifth-grade math teacher at Otis Brown Elementary in Irving ISD, as the 2023 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Jeoffroy will advance to represent Texas at the national level, meaning this particular journey for McLeod is over. He’s ready for life to be more normal, McLeod said.
“I’m just getting relief to be able to get back to the classroom,” he said. “This is incredible recognition, but my place is in the classroom with students, and I’m ready to get back there and get refocused.”
It’s a place he intends to stay for a long while, he said.
“I hope to be a rocket engineering teacher forever till they kick me out,” McLeod said. “I don’t really have any ambitions or desires to change the career path because I feel like I resonate in what I do and I get to go to work at a job that I believe in 100 percent and that I feel like I could do extremely well.”
