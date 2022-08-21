WEST COLUMBIA — As the rain poured in the background, the history of those held in bondage at the Varner-Hogg Plantation Historical Site could not be drowned out.
The site hosted its second Day of Remembrance with a ceremony Saturday that included the names of more than 200 enslaved people read aloud. The day of homage came about under legislation by Congressman Al Green to those who worked as forced laborers before emancipation, Varner-Hogg Plantation educator Kennedy Wallace said.
The era in which the enslaved worked the site came when it was known as the Patton Plantation.
"In our site's history, people don't realize that the Hoggs haven't always owned this site. There have been three families," Wallace said. "By the time the Hogg family had it, there wasn't slavery because it was illegal because of the Emancipation Proclamation. The family that had the site for most of its history was the Patton family, where we see enslaved people."
Martin Varner first owned the plantation site in 1824 before selling it to the Patton family a decade later,
"Before you had the Patton family, you had Martin Varner and his family, who had four enslaved people throughout his lifetime," she said. "Varner-Hogg is named after the first person to own it with paper documents and the last family. Before anyone was here, there were indigenous people known as the Karankawa tribe."
The Pattons operated the plantation using slave labor, accounting for most of the named read Saturday, though the family actually owned only 69 enslaved workers, Wallace said. Then the Hogg family owned the land from about 1900 to 1905, she said.
All 200 enslaved people's names were read out in roll call fashion, with the 35 people in attendance repeating the names as a way of connecting to the past.
"This means a lot," Wallace said. "This is the history that makes people uncomfortable and not want to talk about it. Because a person may be uncomfortable doesn't mean that other people don't wanna know or aren't curious. This is a healing journey and an enlightening journey."
Speaking the names provided a sense of respect, recognition and pride for those who had sacrificed in the past, Panel Lead Cheryl McBeth said.
"We have long been told that we should not remember, but it's very critical to any group of people and their culture to remember," McBeth said. "The remembrance is painful because of how we came here in the United States, which was from capture and enslavement. But even in all that, I'm sitting here because my fore parents were able to endure the Trans-Atlantic Trade, the years of abuse and neglect, and Jim Crow Laws."
McBeth is an ancestor of the family which founded the McBeth Community outside Angleton.
"It's so important we thank our ancestors for what they did endure and sacrificed for us to sit here on this plantation and have the audacity and say the names of those enslaved," she said. "It wasn't all curious; they celebrated and had families. We want to let each generation after us not forget."
Brenda Sandling of Houston, who grew up in West Columbia, came back just for this event, she said.
"We're part of the Morgan family and were raised right across the field in the Rainbow addition. We heard about this," she said. "We came because there were things our parents didn't talk about, and if they did, it wasn't around children. So we wanted to see if we knew of any families that may have been a part of the slavery movement working out here. I've been a part of restoring a lot of our family history, which makes me want to get interested and remember the people who helped develop this community."
Before Wallace read the names, a panel of three people spoke about the history of slavery. McBeth asked their thoughts about how society and the nation have forgotten or will not teach the history of enslaved people, and Americans' willingness to go along with it.
Trebor Holland of Houston, who teaches 11th-grade American literature at Pearland ISD, feels the conflict in his classroom, she said.
"As a teacher for 16 years, I will say the last six years have been tough," Holland said. "I'm in a situation where half of the class is intolerant about a discussion about race. What happens is I have students that shut down and do microaggressions."
Teachers are not being prepared for this and don't want to create an unsafe atmosphere, so their solution is to not talk about it and, in a way, erase history, she said.
"So today is important because it's about preservation, and that's synopsis with protection. Our history has to be protected," Holland said. "I have a moral responsibility to have the difficult conversations with students but do it where it creates a safe environment for them. This is important for preserving history. I work in an environment where it seems like history is being erased, so to be around like-minded people who understand the importance of history, even if it's painful history, it's important."
Hitchcock resident Sam Collins, a historian on the Board of Advisors for the Trust of Historic Education, emphasized the truth of history is important.
"We try to get individuals to talk about the truth, the truth of the documents and the truth of history, and remembering is important,” Collins said. “When I was young, they told me the stove was hot, but I didn't believe it until I touched it. After I touched it, then I experienced that, but if I was to forget what hot meant, I could make that mistake again."
He then went on and connected the symbolism of touching the hot stove to remembering the history of slavery, he said.
"That's why remembering is so important because if I was to wipe away that memory, then I keep making that same mistake over and over," he said. "We have to teach the truth of history to make sure we don't make mistakes again. And there is so much success in our history that we don't talk about the black legislation doing the reconstruction."
Brazoria resident Robert William, a deacon at St. Paul Baptist Church, branched off the pane's discussion into Reconstruction's importance.
"We have been walking around in oppression for 500 years because knowledge is power, right, and to subdue that power, you subdue the knowledge," he said. "With slavery, it was legal to oppress that knowledge; they weren't allowed to read or have books. And after Reconstruction, where it was no longer illegal, they did it through legal means like the black codes.
"Teach history; tell it like it is. How can we correct the past if we don't know where we've been?"
Charlene Moore of Freeport believes all generations need to know the past, she said.
"It's important to me because we need to hear the truth," she said. "My grandkids need to know the truth and need to be taught it and know what's happened. There is a distance between the older and younger people; I see it as my grandson gets older, and we have to share our history with them. We should see more younger people here to listen and to know."
